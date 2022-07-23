Tubular filaments with cross walls found in large fungi are ___________.

Textbook Question
Amoebas with stiff pseudopods and silica shells are ___________.
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Amoebas with stiff pseudopods and silica shells are ___________.
Why are relatively large animals such as parasitic worms studied in microbiology?
Name two ways that slime molds differ from true fungi.
List several economic benefits of algae.
The type of asexual fungal spore that forms within hyphae is called a __________.
a. Sporangiospore
b. Conidiospore
c. Blastospore
d. Chlamydospore
What are the taxonomic challenges in classifying euglenids?