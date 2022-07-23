Name two ways that slime molds differ from true fungi.

Textbook Question
Why are relatively large animals such as parasitic worms studied in microbiology?
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Why are relatively large animals such as parasitic worms studied in microbiology?
The stemlike portion of a seaweed is called its _________.
a. Trunk
b. Holdfast
c. Stipe
d. Blade
What is the role of rRNA sequencing in the classification of eukaryotic microbes?
A phycologist studies which of the following?
a. Classification of eukaryotes
b. Alternation of generations in algae
c. Rusts, smuts, and yeasts
d. Parasitic worms
Tubular filaments with cross walls found in large fungi are ___________.
a. Septate hyphae
b. Aseptate hyphae
c. Aseptate haustoria
d. Dimorphic mycelia
The type of asexual fungal spore that forms within hyphae is called a __________.
a. Sporangiospore
b. Conidiospore
c. Blastospore
d. Chlamydospore