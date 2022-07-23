Textbook Question
Amoebas with stiff pseudopods and silica shells are ___________.
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Amoebas with stiff pseudopods and silica shells are ___________.
Name two ways that slime molds differ from true fungi.
What is the role of rRNA sequencing in the classification of eukaryotic microbes?
A phycologist studies which of the following?
a. Classification of eukaryotes
b. Alternation of generations in algae
c. Rusts, smuts, and yeasts
d. Parasitic worms
Tubular filaments with cross walls found in large fungi are ___________.
a. Septate hyphae
b. Aseptate hyphae
c. Aseptate haustoria
d. Dimorphic mycelia
The type of asexual fungal spore that forms within hyphae is called a __________.
a. Sporangiospore
b. Conidiospore
c. Blastospore
d. Chlamydospore