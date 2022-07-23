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Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and EpidemiologyProblem 3
Chapter 14, Problem 3

The study of the cause of a disease is __________ .

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Understand that the question is asking for the term that describes the study of the cause of a disease.
Recall that in Microbiology and Medicine, the study of the cause or origin of a disease is known as 'etiology'.
Etiology involves identifying the specific agent (such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites) or factors responsible for the disease.
This term is fundamental in diagnosing diseases and developing treatment strategies.
Therefore, the blank in the sentence should be filled with the word 'etiology'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Etiology

Etiology is the study of the cause or origin of a disease. It involves identifying the factors, such as pathogens, genetics, or environmental influences, that lead to the development of a disease.

Pathogen

A pathogen is a microorganism, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, that can cause disease in a host. Understanding pathogens is essential to determine the cause of infectious diseases.
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Disease Mechanism

Disease mechanism refers to the biological processes through which a cause leads to disease symptoms. It includes how pathogens invade, multiply, and damage host tissues, helping to link cause and effect.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An axenic environment is one that:

a. Exists in the human mouth

b. Contains only one species

c. Exists in the human colon

d. Both a and c

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Textbook Question

The study of where and when diseases occur and how they are transmitted within populations is ___________ .

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Textbook Question

List three conditions that create opportunities for pathogens to become harmful in a human.

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Textbook Question

List three portals through which pathogens enter the body.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is false concerning microbial contaminants?

a. Contaminants may become opportunistic pathogens.

b. Most microbial contaminants will eventually cause harm.

c. Contaminants may be a part of the transient microbiota.

d. Contaminants may be introduced by a mosquito bite.

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Textbook Question

Infections that may go unnoticed because of the absence of symptoms are called __________ infections.

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