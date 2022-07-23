The study of the cause of a disease is __________ .

An axenic environment is one that:
a. Exists in the human mouth
b. Contains only one species
c. Exists in the human colon
d. Both a and c
An axenic environment is one that:
a. Exists in the human mouth
b. Contains only one species
c. Exists in the human colon
d. Both a and c
The study of where and when diseases occur and how they are transmitted within populations is ___________ .
List three conditions that create opportunities for pathogens to become harmful in a human.
List three portals through which pathogens enter the body.
Which of the following is false concerning microbial contaminants?
a. Contaminants may become opportunistic pathogens.
b. Most microbial contaminants will eventually cause harm.
c. Contaminants may be a part of the transient microbiota.
d. Contaminants may be introduced by a mosquito bite.
Infections that may go unnoticed because of the absence of symptoms are called __________ infections.