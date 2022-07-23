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Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and EpidemiologyProblem 2
Chapter 14, Problem 2

List three conditions that create opportunities for pathogens to become harmful in a human.

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Understand that pathogens are microorganisms that can cause disease under certain conditions, but they do not always cause harm in every situation.
Identify that one condition is a weakened or compromised immune system in the human host, which reduces the body's ability to fight off infections.
Recognize that another condition is when pathogens gain access to normally sterile areas of the body, such as the bloodstream or internal organs, where they can cause infection.
Consider environmental or behavioral factors, such as poor hygiene, injury, or the use of invasive medical devices, which can facilitate pathogen entry or growth.
Summarize by listing three conditions: (1) weakened immune defenses, (2) pathogen entry into sterile body sites, and (3) environmental or behavioral factors that promote infection.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Host Immune System Status

The strength and functionality of the host's immune system determine susceptibility to infections. Immunocompromised individuals, such as those with HIV/AIDS or undergoing chemotherapy, have weakened defenses, allowing normally harmless microbes to become pathogenic.
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Disruption of Normal Microbiota

The normal microbiota competes with pathogens for resources and space. When this balance is disturbed by antibiotics or illness, opportunistic pathogens can overgrow and cause disease, turning otherwise harmless microbes into harmful agents.
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Entry Through Unusual Sites or Barriers

Pathogens can become harmful when they enter the body through breaches in physical barriers like skin wounds or mucous membranes. This provides access to normally protected tissues, enabling microbes to establish infection and cause disease.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An axenic environment is one that:

a. Exists in the human mouth

b. Contains only one species

c. Exists in the human colon

d. Both a and c

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The study of the cause of a disease is __________ .

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Textbook Question

A microbe that causes disease is called a __________ .

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Textbook Question

List three portals through which pathogens enter the body.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is false concerning microbial contaminants?

a. Contaminants may become opportunistic pathogens.

b. Most microbial contaminants will eventually cause harm.

c. Contaminants may be a part of the transient microbiota.

d. Contaminants may be introduced by a mosquito bite.

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Textbook Question

Infections that may go unnoticed because of the absence of symptoms are called __________ infections.

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