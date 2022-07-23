Textbook Question
An axenic environment is one that:
a. Exists in the human mouth
b. Contains only one species
c. Exists in the human colon
d. Both a and c
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An axenic environment is one that:
a. Exists in the human mouth
b. Contains only one species
c. Exists in the human colon
d. Both a and c
The study of the cause of a disease is __________ .
A microbe that causes disease is called a __________ .
List three portals through which pathogens enter the body.
Which of the following is false concerning microbial contaminants?
a. Contaminants may become opportunistic pathogens.
b. Most microbial contaminants will eventually cause harm.
c. Contaminants may be a part of the transient microbiota.
d. Contaminants may be introduced by a mosquito bite.
Infections that may go unnoticed because of the absence of symptoms are called __________ infections.