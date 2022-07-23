Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and EpidemiologyProblem 5
Chapter 14, Problem 5

Diseases that are naturally spread from their usual animal hosts to humans are called ___________ .

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: it asks for the term used to describe diseases that are naturally transmitted from their usual animal hosts to humans.
Recall that in microbiology and epidemiology, diseases that originate in animals and can be transmitted to humans have a specific name.
These diseases involve a natural reservoir in animals and can cross species barriers to infect humans.
The correct term for such diseases is 'zoonoses' or 'zoonotic diseases'.
Therefore, the blank in the sentence should be filled with the term 'zoonoses'.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Zoonotic Diseases

Zoonotic diseases are infections that are naturally transmitted from animals to humans. These diseases can be caused by viruses, bacteria, parasites, or fungi, and often involve direct contact with animals or vectors like ticks and mosquitoes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:57
Communicable vs. Noncommunicable Diseases

Reservoir Hosts

Reservoir hosts are animal species that harbor a pathogen without suffering disease themselves, serving as a natural source of infection. Understanding reservoir hosts is crucial for tracking and controlling zoonotic disease transmission to humans.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:50
Hide Within Host Cells

Transmission Pathways

Transmission pathways describe how pathogens move from animal hosts to humans, including direct contact, vector-borne spread, or environmental exposure. Recognizing these pathways helps in preventing and managing zoonotic infections.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:40
1) Alternative Pathway
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe three modes of disease transmission.

1112
views
Textbook Question

The process by which microorganisms attach themselves to cells is :

a. Infection

b. Contamination

c. Disease

d. Adhesion

1175
views
Textbook Question

The most frequent portal of entry for pathogens is:

a. The respiratory tract

b. The skin

c. The conjunctiva

d. A cut or wound

1450
views
Textbook Question

List Koch’s four postulates, and describe situations in which not all may be applicable.

1303
views
Textbook Question

List in the correct sequence the five stages of infectious diseases.

941
views
Textbook Question

Nonliving reservoirs of disease, such as a toothbrush, drinking glass, and needle, are called __________ .

1219
views