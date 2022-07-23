Textbook Question
Describe three modes of disease transmission.
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Describe three modes of disease transmission.
The process by which microorganisms attach themselves to cells is :
a. Infection
b. Contamination
c. Disease
d. Adhesion
The most frequent portal of entry for pathogens is:
a. The respiratory tract
b. The skin
c. The conjunctiva
d. A cut or wound
List Koch’s four postulates, and describe situations in which not all may be applicable.
List in the correct sequence the five stages of infectious diseases.
Nonliving reservoirs of disease, such as a toothbrush, drinking glass, and needle, are called __________ .