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Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and EpidemiologyProblem 4
Chapter 14, Problem 4

The most frequent portal of entry for pathogens is:
a. The respiratory tract
b. The skin
c. The conjunctiva
d. A cut or wound

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a portal of entry is the site through which pathogens enter the body to cause infection.
Review the common portals of entry: respiratory tract, skin, conjunctiva (eye), and breaks in the skin such as cuts or wounds.
Consider the frequency of exposure and vulnerability of each portal: the respiratory tract is constantly exposed to airborne pathogens through breathing.
Recognize that intact skin is a strong barrier and less frequently a portal unless broken, while conjunctiva and wounds are less commonly involved compared to the respiratory tract.
Conclude that the respiratory tract is the most frequent portal of entry for pathogens due to its constant exposure to the external environment.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Portal of Entry

A portal of entry is the site through which pathogens enter the host's body to cause infection. Understanding common portals helps identify how diseases spread and establish infection. Different pathogens prefer specific entry points based on their mode of transmission.
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Respiratory Tract as a Portal of Entry

The respiratory tract is the most common portal of entry for many pathogens because it is constantly exposed to the environment through breathing. Pathogens can enter via inhalation of droplets, aerosols, or dust, making it a primary route for respiratory infections like influenza and tuberculosis.
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Skin and Other Portals of Entry

The skin acts as a physical barrier against pathogens, but cuts, wounds, or abrasions can provide an entry point. Other portals include the conjunctiva (eye surface) and mucous membranes. However, these are less frequent compared to the respiratory tract for pathogen entry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The study of where and when diseases occur and how they are transmitted within populations is ___________ .

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The process by which microorganisms attach themselves to cells is :

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List three portals through which pathogens enter the body.

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List in the correct sequence the five stages of infectious diseases.

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Diseases that are naturally spread from their usual animal hosts to humans are called ___________ .

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