Textbook Question
The study of where and when diseases occur and how they are transmitted within populations is ___________ .
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The study of where and when diseases occur and how they are transmitted within populations is ___________ .
The most frequent portal of entry for pathogens is:
a. The respiratory tract
b. The skin
c. The conjunctiva
d. A cut or wound
List Koch’s four postulates, and describe situations in which not all may be applicable.
List in the correct sequence the five stages of infectious diseases.
Diseases that are naturally spread from their usual animal hosts to humans are called ___________ .
Nonliving reservoirs of disease, such as a toothbrush, drinking glass, and needle, are called __________ .