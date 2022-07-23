List three portals through which pathogens enter the body.

Textbook Question
The study of where and when diseases occur and how they are transmitted within populations is ___________ .
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The study of where and when diseases occur and how they are transmitted within populations is ___________ .
The study of the cause of a disease is __________ .
List three conditions that create opportunities for pathogens to become harmful in a human.
The most frequent portal of entry for pathogens is:
a. The respiratory tract
b. The skin
c. The conjunctiva
d. A cut or wound
List Koch’s four postulates, and describe situations in which not all may be applicable.
Which of the following is false concerning microbial contaminants?
a. Contaminants may become opportunistic pathogens.
b. Most microbial contaminants will eventually cause harm.
c. Contaminants may be a part of the transient microbiota.
d. Contaminants may be introduced by a mosquito bite.