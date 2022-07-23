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Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and EpidemiologyProblem 3
Chapter 14, Problem 3

List three portals through which pathogens enter the body.

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Understand that a portal of entry is the site through which pathogens enter the host's body to cause infection.
Recall the common portals of entry for pathogens, which are specific anatomical sites or routes.
Identify the respiratory tract as a major portal of entry, where pathogens enter through inhalation into the nose or mouth.
Recognize the gastrointestinal tract as another portal, where pathogens enter through ingestion of contaminated food or water.
Consider the skin and mucous membranes as portals of entry, especially through cuts, abrasions, or direct contact with infected fluids.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Portals of Entry

Portals of entry are the routes through which pathogens gain access to the host's body. Understanding these portals helps explain how infections begin and spread.
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Common Portals: Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, and Skin

The most common portals include the respiratory tract (via inhalation), the gastrointestinal tract (through ingestion), and the skin (through cuts or abrasions). Each portal provides a unique environment for pathogen entry.
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Pathogen Adaptations for Entry

Pathogens have evolved specific mechanisms to exploit these portals, such as adhesion molecules to attach to mucous membranes or enzymes to penetrate skin barriers, facilitating successful infection.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The study of where and when diseases occur and how they are transmitted within populations is ___________ .

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Textbook Question

The study of the cause of a disease is __________ .

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Textbook Question

List three conditions that create opportunities for pathogens to become harmful in a human.

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Textbook Question

The most frequent portal of entry for pathogens is:

a. The respiratory tract

b. The skin

c. The conjunctiva

d. A cut or wound

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Textbook Question

List Koch’s four postulates, and describe situations in which not all may be applicable.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is false concerning microbial contaminants?

a. Contaminants may become opportunistic pathogens.

b. Most microbial contaminants will eventually cause harm.

c. Contaminants may be a part of the transient microbiota.

d. Contaminants may be introduced by a mosquito bite.

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