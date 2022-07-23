Textbook Question
The study of the cause of a disease is __________ .
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The study of the cause of a disease is __________ .
The process by which microorganisms attach themselves to cells is :
a. Infection
b. Contamination
c. Disease
d. Adhesion
The most frequent portal of entry for pathogens is:
a. The respiratory tract
b. The skin
c. The conjunctiva
d. A cut or wound
List three portals through which pathogens enter the body.
List Koch’s four postulates, and describe situations in which not all may be applicable.
Which of the following is false concerning microbial contaminants?
a. Contaminants may become opportunistic pathogens.
b. Most microbial contaminants will eventually cause harm.
c. Contaminants may be a part of the transient microbiota.
d. Contaminants may be introduced by a mosquito bite.