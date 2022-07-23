Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and Epidemiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 14 - Infection, Infectious Diseases, and EpidemiologyProblem 4
Chapter 14, Problem 4

The study of where and when diseases occur and how they are transmitted within populations is ___________ .

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key terms in the question: 'where and when diseases occur' and 'how they are transmitted within populations.'
Recall that the study of the distribution and determinants of health-related states or events in specified populations is called Epidemiology.
Understand that Epidemiology focuses on patterns, causes, and effects of health and disease conditions in defined populations.
Recognize that this field helps in controlling diseases and improving public health by studying transmission and occurrence.
Conclude that the blank in the sentence should be filled with the term 'Epidemiology.'

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Epidemiology

Epidemiology is the study of the distribution and determinants of health-related states or events in specific populations. It focuses on when and where diseases occur and how they spread, helping to control and prevent outbreaks.

Disease Transmission

Disease transmission refers to the mechanisms by which infectious agents spread from one host to another. Understanding transmission routes, such as direct contact, airborne, or vector-borne, is essential for controlling disease spread.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:57
Communicable vs. Noncommunicable Diseases

Population Health

Population health examines the health outcomes of groups of individuals, including the distribution of diseases and health determinants. It provides context for studying disease patterns and the impact of interventions on communities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:00
Microorganisms in Health & Disease
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The study of the cause of a disease is __________ .

1846
views
Textbook Question

The process by which microorganisms attach themselves to cells is :

a. Infection

b. Contamination

c. Disease

d. Adhesion

1175
views
Textbook Question

The most frequent portal of entry for pathogens is:

a. The respiratory tract

b. The skin

c. The conjunctiva

d. A cut or wound

1450
views
Textbook Question

List three portals through which pathogens enter the body.

1227
views
Textbook Question

List Koch’s four postulates, and describe situations in which not all may be applicable.

1303
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is false concerning microbial contaminants?

a. Contaminants may become opportunistic pathogens.

b. Most microbial contaminants will eventually cause harm.

c. Contaminants may be a part of the transient microbiota.

d. Contaminants may be introduced by a mosquito bite.

765
views