Textbook Question
The study of where and when diseases occur and how they are transmitted within populations is ___________ .
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The study of where and when diseases occur and how they are transmitted within populations is ___________ .
The study of the cause of a disease is __________ .
List three conditions that create opportunities for pathogens to become harmful in a human.
List three portals through which pathogens enter the body.
List Koch’s four postulates, and describe situations in which not all may be applicable.
Infections that may go unnoticed because of the absence of symptoms are called __________ infections.