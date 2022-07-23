Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Secretion of antibodies by activated B cells is a form of cell-mediated immunity.
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Secretion of antibodies by activated B cells is a form of cell-mediated immunity.
The nearby image is a transmission electron micrograph of a dendritic cell. Indicate where a scientist could find molecules of MHCI and MHC II. Label a pseudopod and a vesicle.
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Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Cytotoxic T cells secrete immunoglobulin.
Among the key molecules that control cell-mediated cytotoxicity are:
a. Perforin
b. Immunoglobulins
c. Complement
d. Cytokines
ie. Interferons
Why does the body have both antibody and cell-mediated immune responses?
Rejection of a foreign skin graft is an example of:
a. Destruction of virus-infected cells
b. Tolerance
c. Antibody-mediated immunity
d. A secondary immune response
e. A cell-mediated immune response