Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Adaptive Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 16 - Adaptive ImmunityProblem 3
Chapter 16, Problem 3

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Lymphocytes with CD8 glycoprotein are helper T cells.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key terms in the statement: 'Lymphocytes with CD8 glycoprotein' and 'helper T cells'.
Recall that lymphocytes expressing the CD8 glycoprotein are actually cytotoxic T cells, not helper T cells.
Determine that the statement is false because CD8+ lymphocytes are cytotoxic T cells, while helper T cells express CD4 glycoprotein.
Rewrite the false statement by replacing 'helper T cells' with 'cytotoxic T cells' to make it true: 'Lymphocytes with CD8 glycoprotein are cytotoxic T cells.'
Understand the functional difference: CD8+ cytotoxic T cells directly kill infected cells, whereas CD4+ helper T cells assist other immune cells.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of T Lymphocytes

T lymphocytes are a type of white blood cell critical for adaptive immunity. The two main types are helper T cells (CD4+) and cytotoxic T cells (CD8+). Helper T cells assist other immune cells, while cytotoxic T cells directly kill infected or abnormal cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:31
Introduction to T Lymphocytes

CD4 and CD8 Glycoproteins

CD4 and CD8 are surface glycoproteins that distinguish T cell subsets. CD4 is expressed on helper T cells, which coordinate immune responses, whereas CD8 is found on cytotoxic T cells, which target and destroy infected cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Cytotoxic T Cells vs. Helper T Cells

Role of Helper T Cells

Helper T cells (CD4+) regulate immune responses by activating other immune cells like B cells and macrophages. They do not directly kill infected cells but enhance the immune system's ability to respond effectively.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:27
Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Secretion of antibodies by activated B cells is a form of cell-mediated immunity.

778
views
Textbook Question

The nearby image is a transmission electron micrograph of a dendritic cell. Indicate where a scientist could find molecules of MHCI and MHC II. Label a pseudopod and a vesicle.

<IMAGE>


1169
views
Textbook Question

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Cytotoxic T cells secrete immunoglobulin.

734
views
Textbook Question

Among the key molecules that control cell-mediated cytotoxicity are:

a. Perforin

b. Immunoglobulins

c. Complement

d. Cytokines

ie. Interferons

1388
views
Textbook Question

Why does the body have both antibody and cell-mediated immune responses?

1491
views
Textbook Question

Rejection of a foreign skin graft is an example of:

a. Destruction of virus-infected cells

b. Tolerance

c. Antibody-mediated immunity

d. A secondary immune response

e. A cell-mediated immune response

1388
views