Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Adaptive Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 16 - Adaptive ImmunityProblem 3
Chapter 16, Problem 3

Rejection of a foreign skin graft is an example of:
a. Destruction of virus-infected cells
b. Tolerance
c. Antibody-mediated immunity
d. A secondary immune response
e. A cell-mediated immune response

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: rejection of a foreign skin graft involves the immune system recognizing and attacking non-self tissue.
Recall that antibody-mediated immunity primarily involves B cells producing antibodies to neutralize pathogens, which is less relevant in graft rejection.
Consider that tolerance refers to the immune system's acceptance of antigens without attacking them, which is the opposite of graft rejection.
Recognize that destruction of virus-infected cells is typically carried out by cytotoxic T cells targeting infected host cells, but graft rejection involves a broader immune response to foreign tissue.
Identify that graft rejection is mainly driven by a cell-mediated immune response, where T cells recognize foreign antigens on the graft and initiate an immune attack, leading to rejection.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cell-mediated immune response

This immune response involves T cells recognizing and destroying infected or foreign cells, such as transplanted tissue. It does not rely on antibodies but on direct cell-to-cell interactions, making it crucial for rejecting foreign grafts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:57
Intro to Immune Response Damage

Graft rejection

Graft rejection occurs when the recipient's immune system identifies transplanted tissue as foreign and attacks it. This process primarily involves T cells recognizing non-self antigens on the graft, leading to inflammation and tissue destruction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:29
Scientific Method

Tolerance

Tolerance is the immune system's ability to avoid attacking the body's own cells or harmless foreign substances. Failure of tolerance mechanisms can result in graft rejection, as the immune system treats the graft as a threat.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:19
Immune Tolerance
Related Practice
Textbook Question

MHC class II molecules bind to _________ and trigger __________ .

a. endogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells

b. exogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells

c. antibodies; B cells

d. endogenous antigens; helper T cells

e. exogenous antigens; helper T cells

1215
views
Textbook Question

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Lymphocytes with CD8 glycoprotein are helper T cells.

806
views
Textbook Question

The nearby image is a transmission electron micrograph of a dendritic cell. Indicate where a scientist could find molecules of MHCI and MHC II. Label a pseudopod and a vesicle.

<IMAGE>


1169
views
Textbook Question

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Cytotoxic T cells secrete immunoglobulin.

734
views
Textbook Question

Among the key molecules that control cell-mediated cytotoxicity are:

a. Perforin

b. Immunoglobulins

c. Complement

d. Cytokines

ie. Interferons

1388
views
Textbook Question

Why does the body have both antibody and cell-mediated immune responses?

1491
views