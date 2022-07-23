MHC class II molecules bind to _________ and trigger __________ .
a. endogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells
b. exogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells
c. antibodies; B cells
d. endogenous antigens; helper T cells
e. exogenous antigens; helper T cells
MHC class II molecules bind to _________ and trigger __________ .
a. endogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells
b. exogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells
c. antibodies; B cells
d. endogenous antigens; helper T cells
e. exogenous antigens; helper T cells
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Lymphocytes with CD8 glycoprotein are helper T cells.
The nearby image is a transmission electron micrograph of a dendritic cell. Indicate where a scientist could find molecules of MHCI and MHC II. Label a pseudopod and a vesicle.
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Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Cytotoxic T cells secrete immunoglobulin.
Among the key molecules that control cell-mediated cytotoxicity are:
a. Perforin
b. Immunoglobulins
c. Complement
d. Cytokines
ie. Interferons
Why does the body have both antibody and cell-mediated immune responses?