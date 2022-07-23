Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Adaptive Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 16 - Adaptive ImmunityProblem 4
Chapter 16, Problem 4

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Cytotoxic T cells secrete immunoglobulin.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of Cytotoxic T cells: Cytotoxic T cells (also called CD8+ T cells) are primarily responsible for killing infected or cancerous cells, not for secreting antibodies.
Recall what secretes immunoglobulins: Immunoglobulins (antibodies) are secreted by B cells, specifically plasma cells, which are differentiated B cells.
Evaluate the statement: The statement 'Cytotoxic T cells secrete immunoglobulin' is false because Cytotoxic T cells do not secrete immunoglobulins.
Rewrite the false statement to make it true by replacing 'Cytotoxic T cells' with 'B cells' or 'Plasma cells': 'B cells secrete immunoglobulin.' or 'Plasma cells secrete immunoglobulin.'
Confirm the corrected statement aligns with immunology concepts: B cells/plasma cells produce antibodies, while Cytotoxic T cells kill infected cells.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cytotoxic T Cells Function

Cytotoxic T cells (CD8+ T cells) are immune cells that kill infected or cancerous cells by releasing perforin and granzymes, not by secreting antibodies. Their primary role is cell-mediated immunity, targeting cells presenting abnormal antigens.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Functions of Cytotoxic T Cells (Tc)

Immunoglobulins (Antibodies)

Immunoglobulins are antibodies produced by B cells and plasma cells, not T cells. They recognize and bind specific antigens to neutralize pathogens or mark them for destruction by other immune cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:48
Antibodies

Differences Between T Cells and B Cells

T cells and B cells are lymphocytes with distinct functions: T cells mediate cellular immunity, while B cells produce antibodies for humoral immunity. Understanding their roles clarifies why cytotoxic T cells do not secrete immunoglobulins.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:53
Regulatory T Cells
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Lymphocytes with CD8 glycoprotein are helper T cells.

806
views
Textbook Question

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Secretion of antibodies by activated B cells is a form of cell-mediated immunity.

778
views
Textbook Question

The nearby image is a transmission electron micrograph of a dendritic cell. Indicate where a scientist could find molecules of MHCI and MHC II. Label a pseudopod and a vesicle.

<IMAGE>


1169
views
Textbook Question

Among the key molecules that control cell-mediated cytotoxicity are:

a. Perforin

b. Immunoglobulins

c. Complement

d. Cytokines

ie. Interferons

1388
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following lymphocytes predominates in blood?

a. T cells

b. B cells

c. Plasma cells

d. Memory cells

e. All are about equally prevalent

1306
views
Textbook Question

Rejection of a foreign skin graft is an example of:

a. Destruction of virus-infected cells

b. Tolerance

c. Antibody-mediated immunity

d. A secondary immune response

e. A cell-mediated immune response

1388
views