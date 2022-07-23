The major class of immunoglobulin found on the surfaces of the walls of the intestines and airways is secretory:
a. IgG
b. IgM
c. IgA
d. IgE
e. IgD
The major class of immunoglobulin found on the surfaces of the walls of the intestines and airways is secretory:
a. IgG
b. IgM
c. IgA
d. IgE
e. IgD
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Lymphocytes with CD8 glycoprotein are helper T cells.
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Secretion of antibodies by activated B cells is a form of cell-mediated immunity.
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Cytotoxic T cells secrete immunoglobulin.
Which of the following lymphocytes predominates in blood?
a. T cells
b. B cells
c. Plasma cells
d. Memory cells
e. All are about equally prevalent
Rejection of a foreign skin graft is an example of:
a. Destruction of virus-infected cells
b. Tolerance
c. Antibody-mediated immunity
d. A secondary immune response
e. A cell-mediated immune response