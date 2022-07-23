Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Adaptive Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 16 - Adaptive ImmunityProblem 5
Chapter 16, Problem 5

Among the key molecules that control cell-mediated cytotoxicity are:
a. Perforin
b. Immunoglobulins
c. Complement
d. Cytokines
ie. Interferons

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of cell-mediated cytotoxicity, which is a process where immune cells directly kill infected or abnormal cells, such as virus-infected cells or tumor cells.
Step 2: Identify the molecules involved in this process. Perforin is a key molecule released by cytotoxic T cells and natural killer (NK) cells that forms pores in the target cell membrane, leading to cell death.
Step 3: Recognize that immunoglobulins (antibodies) primarily function in humoral immunity by neutralizing pathogens and are not directly involved in cell-mediated cytotoxicity.
Step 4: Complement proteins assist in pathogen destruction mainly through the complement cascade, which is part of innate immunity but not the primary mechanism in cell-mediated cytotoxicity.
Step 5: Cytokines, including interferons, are signaling molecules that modulate immune responses and can enhance the cytotoxic activity of immune cells, thus playing an important regulatory role in cell-mediated cytotoxicity.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Perforin

Perforin is a protein released by cytotoxic T cells and natural killer cells that forms pores in the membrane of target cells, leading to cell lysis. It is essential for the direct killing of infected or abnormal cells during cell-mediated cytotoxicity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Functions of Cytotoxic T Cells (Tc)

Cytokines

Cytokines are signaling molecules secreted by immune cells that regulate immune responses. In cell-mediated cytotoxicity, cytokines like interferons activate and enhance the killing ability of cytotoxic cells and coordinate the immune defense.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:58
Cytokines

Interferons

Interferons are a type of cytokine produced in response to viral infections that help inhibit viral replication and activate immune cells. They play a critical role in enhancing the cytotoxic activity of immune cells during cell-mediated immunity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Interferon Response
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The major class of immunoglobulin found on the surfaces of the walls of the intestines and airways is secretory:

a. IgG

b. IgM

c. IgA

d. IgE

e. IgD

1428
views
Textbook Question

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Lymphocytes with CD8 glycoprotein are helper T cells.

806
views
Textbook Question

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Secretion of antibodies by activated B cells is a form of cell-mediated immunity.

778
views
Textbook Question

Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Cytotoxic T cells secrete immunoglobulin.

734
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following lymphocytes predominates in blood?

a. T cells

b. B cells

c. Plasma cells

d. Memory cells

e. All are about equally prevalent

1306
views
Textbook Question

Rejection of a foreign skin graft is an example of:

a. Destruction of virus-infected cells

b. Tolerance

c. Antibody-mediated immunity

d. A secondary immune response

e. A cell-mediated immune response

1388
views