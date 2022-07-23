Although an effective vaccine is available to eradicate pertussis in the United States, why has the number of reported cases increased since the 1970s?
Ch. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and Bacilli
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 20, Problem 9
What two illnesses can be caused by Legionella pneumophila?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that Legionella pneumophila is a type of bacteria known to cause respiratory illnesses, primarily through inhalation of contaminated water droplets.
Step 2: Identify the first illness caused by Legionella pneumophila, which is Legionnaires' disease, a severe form of pneumonia characterized by symptoms such as cough, fever, and difficulty breathing.
Step 3: Identify the second illness caused by the same bacterium, which is Pontiac fever, a milder, flu-like illness without pneumonia, presenting symptoms like fever, muscle aches, and headache.
Step 4: Recognize that both illnesses result from infection by Legionella pneumophila but differ in severity and clinical presentation.
Step 5: Summarize that the two illnesses caused by Legionella pneumophila are Legionnaires' disease and Pontiac fever.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:2m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Legionella pneumophila
Legionella pneumophila is a gram-negative bacterium commonly found in freshwater environments. It can infect humans primarily through inhalation of contaminated aerosols, leading to respiratory illnesses. Understanding its characteristics helps in identifying the diseases it causes.
Legionnaires' Disease
Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by Legionella pneumophila. It presents with symptoms like high fever, cough, and muscle aches, often requiring hospitalization and antibiotic treatment. Recognizing this illness is crucial for timely diagnosis and management.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:57
Communicable vs. Noncommunicable Diseases
Pontiac Fever
Pontiac fever is a milder, flu-like illness also caused by Legionella pneumophila. Unlike Legionnaires' disease, it does not involve pneumonia and usually resolves without treatment. Knowing this helps differentiate between the two illnesses caused by the same bacterium.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:57
Fever
Related Practice
Textbook Question
976
views
Textbook Question
Given that pseudomonads are present in almost every moist environment, why do they cause less disease than other, less prevalent Gram-negative bacteria?
1051
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following diseases is typically mild?
a. Brazilian purpuric fever
b. Bartonellosis
c. Pediatric meningitis
d. Cat scratch disease
968
views
Textbook Question
What attribute of Coxiella burnetii enables it to survive desiccation and heat for an extended time?
1030
views
Textbook Question
Which bacterium causes infections in many burn victims?
a. Moraxella catarrhalis
b. Pseudomonas aeruginosa
c. Escherichia coli
d. Bartonella bacilliformis
989
views
Textbook Question
The pathogen Haemophilus influenzae b causes.
a. Meningitis in children
b. Upper respiratory flu
c. Endocarditis
d. Genital chancroid
1013
views