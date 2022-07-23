Given that pseudomonads are present in almost every moist environment, why do they cause less disease than other, less prevalent Gram-negative bacteria?
Ch. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and Bacilli
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 20, Problem 8
Although an effective vaccine is available to eradicate pertussis in the United States, why has the number of reported cases increased since the 1970s?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of pertussis (whooping cough) and the role of vaccination in controlling infectious diseases. Vaccines work by stimulating immunity to prevent infection or reduce severity.
Step 2: Recognize that despite vaccine availability, factors such as waning immunity over time can lead to increased susceptibility in the population. Immunity from the pertussis vaccine may decrease, requiring booster doses.
Step 3: Consider changes in vaccine formulations. The switch from whole-cell to acellular pertussis vaccines in the 1990s, which have fewer side effects but may provide shorter duration of immunity, can influence case numbers.
Step 4: Account for improved diagnostic methods and increased awareness, which can lead to more reported cases even if actual incidence is stable or declining.
Step 5: Evaluate social and behavioral factors such as vaccine hesitancy, incomplete vaccination coverage, and increased population density, which can contribute to the resurgence of pertussis despite vaccine availability.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vaccine Efficacy and Waning Immunity
Vaccines can vary in how long they provide protection. The pertussis vaccine, especially the acellular version used since the 1990s, may lead to waning immunity over time, meaning vaccinated individuals can become susceptible again, contributing to increased cases.
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Pathogen Evolution and Strain Variation
Bordetella pertussis, the bacterium causing pertussis, can evolve over time. Changes in circulating strains may reduce vaccine effectiveness if the vaccine targets older strains, allowing the pathogen to evade immune responses and cause more infections.
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Improved Surveillance and Diagnostic Methods
Advances in diagnostic techniques and increased awareness have led to better detection and reporting of pertussis cases. This improved surveillance can result in an apparent rise in reported cases, even if actual infection rates have not dramatically increased.
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