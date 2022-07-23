Textbook Question
Although an effective vaccine is available to eradicate pertussis in the United States, why has the number of reported cases increased since the 1970s?
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Although an effective vaccine is available to eradicate pertussis in the United States, why has the number of reported cases increased since the 1970s?
What virulence factors allow Gram-negative anaerobes to cause disease?
What attribute of Coxiella burnetii enables it to survive desiccation and heat for an extended time?
What two illnesses can be caused by Legionella pneumophila?
Which bacterium causes infections in many burn victims?
a. Moraxella catarrhalis
b. Pseudomonas aeruginosa
c. Escherichia coli
d. Bartonella bacilliformis
The pathogen Haemophilus influenzae b causes.
a. Meningitis in children
b. Upper respiratory flu
c. Endocarditis
d. Genital chancroid