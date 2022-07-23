Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and Bacilli
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and BacilliProblem 9
Chapter 20, Problem 9

Which of the following diseases is typically mild?
a. Brazilian purpuric fever
b. Bartonellosis
c. Pediatric meningitis
d. Cat scratch disease

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of each disease listed to determine their typical severity.
Step 2: Brazilian purpuric fever is a severe and often fatal illness caused by Haemophilus influenzae biogroup aegyptius, so it is not typically mild.
Step 3: Bartonellosis refers to infections caused by Bartonella species, which can range from mild to severe, but often involve more serious symptoms than mild diseases.
Step 4: Pediatric meningitis is an inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord in children, usually a serious and potentially life-threatening condition.
Step 5: Cat scratch disease, caused by Bartonella henselae, typically presents as a mild, self-limiting illness with localized lymph node swelling and mild symptoms, making it the mildest among the options.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Disease Severity and Clinical Presentation

Understanding the typical severity and symptoms of infectious diseases helps differentiate between mild and severe illnesses. Some diseases cause life-threatening conditions, while others result in mild or self-limiting symptoms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:36
Stages of Infectious Disease Progression

Cat Scratch Disease

Cat scratch disease is caused by Bartonella henselae and usually presents as a mild, self-limiting infection characterized by localized lymph node swelling and low-grade fever, often resolving without serious complications.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:57
Communicable vs. Noncommunicable Diseases

Brazilian Purpuric Fever and Pediatric Meningitis

Brazilian purpuric fever is a severe, often fatal illness caused by Haemophilus influenzae biogroup aegyptius, while pediatric meningitis is a serious infection of the protective membranes of the brain and spinal cord, both requiring urgent medical attention.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:57
Fever
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Although an effective vaccine is available to eradicate pertussis in the United States, why has the number of reported cases increased since the 1970s?

976
views
Textbook Question

What virulence factors allow Gram-negative anaerobes to cause disease?

1188
views
Textbook Question

What attribute of Coxiella burnetii enables it to survive desiccation and heat for an extended time?

1030
views
Textbook Question

What two illnesses can be caused by Legionella pneumophila?

1143
views
Textbook Question

Which bacterium causes infections in many burn victims?

a. Moraxella catarrhalis

b. Pseudomonas aeruginosa

c. Escherichia coli

d. Bartonella bacilliformis

989
views
Textbook Question

The pathogen Haemophilus influenzae b causes.

a. Meningitis in children

b. Upper respiratory flu

c. Endocarditis

d. Genital chancroid

1013
views