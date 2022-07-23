Name six factors that facilitate the production of disease by Bordetella pertussis.
Given that pseudomonads are present in almost every moist environment, why do they cause less disease than other, less prevalent Gram-negative bacteria?
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Key Concepts
Environmental Ubiquity of Pseudomonads
Virulence Factors and Pathogenicity
Host Interaction and Opportunistic Infection
Although an effective vaccine is available to eradicate pertussis in the United States, why has the number of reported cases increased since the 1970s?
What two illnesses can be caused by Legionella pneumophila?
Which of the following bacteria might be responsible for the formation of petechiae in a host?
a. Neisseria meningitidis
b. Escherichia coli O157:H7
c. Klebsiella
d. Proteus mirabilis
Capsules of pathogenic enteric bacteria are virulence factors because they __________.
a. Capture iron from hemoglobin and store it in the bacteria
b. Release hemolysins that destroy red blood cells
c. Produce fimbriae that enable the bacteria to attach to human cells
d. Protect the bacteria from phagocytosis and from some antibodies
The pathogen Haemophilus influenzae b causes.
a. Meningitis in children
b. Upper respiratory flu
c. Endocarditis
d. Genital chancroid