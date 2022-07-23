Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and Bacilli
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and BacilliProblem 8
Chapter 20, Problem 8

The pathogen Haemophilus influenzae b causes.
a. Meningitis in children
b. Upper respiratory flu
c. Endocarditis
d. Genital chancroid

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the pathogen in question, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), and recall its common clinical manifestations.
Step 2: Review the diseases listed in the options: meningitis in children, upper respiratory flu, endocarditis, and genital chancroid.
Step 3: Understand that Haemophilus influenzae type b is primarily known for causing invasive infections in young children, especially meningitis, which is an inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord.
Step 4: Recognize that upper respiratory flu is caused by influenza viruses, endocarditis is often caused by different bacteria such as Streptococcus or Staphylococcus species, and genital chancroid is caused by Haemophilus ducreyi, a different species.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct association is Haemophilus influenzae b causing meningitis in children.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)

Haemophilus influenzae type b is a bacterium known for causing serious infections, especially in young children. It is encapsulated, which helps it evade the immune system, and is a common cause of invasive diseases like meningitis and pneumonia before widespread vaccination.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:55
Introduction to B Lymphocytes

Meningitis in children

Meningitis is an inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, often caused by bacterial infections. Hib is a leading cause of bacterial meningitis in children under five, characterized by symptoms such as fever, headache, and neck stiffness.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:10
Damaging Effects of the Inflammatory Response

Differentiation of bacterial infections by clinical presentation

Different bacteria cause distinct diseases based on their pathogenic mechanisms and target tissues. Understanding the typical diseases caused by specific pathogens, like Hib causing meningitis rather than flu or endocarditis, is essential for accurate diagnosis and treatment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:43
2) Viruses Interfere with Antigen Presentation in Infected Cells
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Although an effective vaccine is available to eradicate pertussis in the United States, why has the number of reported cases increased since the 1970s?

976
views
Textbook Question

Given that pseudomonads are present in almost every moist environment, why do they cause less disease than other, less prevalent Gram-negative bacteria?

1051
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following diseases is typically mild?

a. Brazilian purpuric fever

b. Bartonellosis

c. Pediatric meningitis

d. Cat scratch disease

968
views
Textbook Question

What two illnesses can be caused by Legionella pneumophila?

1143
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following bacteria might be responsible for the formation of petechiae in a host?

a. Neisseria meningitidis

b. Escherichia coli O157:H7

c. Klebsiella

d. Proteus mirabilis

1095
views
Textbook Question

Capsules of pathogenic enteric bacteria are virulence factors because they __________.

a. Capture iron from hemoglobin and store it in the bacteria

b. Release hemolysins that destroy red blood cells

c. Produce fimbriae that enable the bacteria to attach to human cells

d. Protect the bacteria from phagocytosis and from some antibodies

1061
views