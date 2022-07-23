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Ch. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and Bacilli
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and BacilliProblem 6
Chapter 20, Problem 6

Name six factors that facilitate the production of disease by Bordetella pertussis.

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Understand that Bordetella pertussis is the bacterium responsible for whooping cough, and its ability to cause disease depends on several virulence factors and conditions that facilitate infection and damage.
Identify key bacterial components and mechanisms that contribute to its pathogenicity, such as adhesins that allow the bacteria to attach to respiratory epithelial cells.
Consider toxins produced by Bordetella pertussis, like pertussis toxin, which interfere with host immune responses and cellular functions.
Include factors like tracheal cytotoxin, which damages ciliated epithelial cells in the respiratory tract, impairing mucociliary clearance.
Also recognize the role of filamentous hemagglutinin and fimbriae in promoting colonization, as well as the ability of the bacterium to evade the immune system through mechanisms like inhibition of phagocytosis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Virulence Factors of Bordetella pertussis

Virulence factors are molecules produced by pathogens like Bordetella pertussis that enable them to infect the host, evade the immune system, and cause disease. Key factors include adhesins, toxins, and enzymes that damage host tissues or disrupt immune responses.
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Adhesion Mechanisms

Adhesion mechanisms allow Bordetella pertussis to attach to the respiratory epithelium, a critical step for colonization. Structures like filamentous hemagglutinin and fimbriae help the bacteria bind tightly to host cells, facilitating infection and persistence.
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Toxin Production

Bordetella pertussis produces several toxins, such as pertussis toxin and tracheal cytotoxin, which disrupt normal cellular functions and immune responses. These toxins contribute to symptoms by damaging respiratory tissues and impairing host defenses.
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Textbook Question

Capsules of pathogenic enteric bacteria are virulence factors because they __________.

a. Capture iron from hemoglobin and store it in the bacteria

b. Release hemolysins that destroy red blood cells

c. Produce fimbriae that enable the bacteria to attach to human cells

d. Protect the bacteria from phagocytosis and from some antibodies

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