Why might an alcoholic be susceptible to pulmonary disease?
Name six factors that facilitate the production of disease by Bordetella pertussis.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Virulence Factors of Bordetella pertussis
Adhesion Mechanisms
Toxin Production
Given that pseudomonads are present in almost every moist environment, why do they cause less disease than other, less prevalent Gram-negative bacteria?
A coliform bacterium that likely contaminates dairy products is ___________.
a. Bartonella
b. Serratia
c. Enterobacter
d. Proteus
Statistics show that meningococcal diseases are more frequent in college dormitories and military barracks than in the population at large. Suggest an explanation of this observation.
Which of the following bacteria might be responsible for the formation of petechiae in a host?
a. Neisseria meningitidis
b. Escherichia coli O157:H7
c. Klebsiella
d. Proteus mirabilis
Capsules of pathogenic enteric bacteria are virulence factors because they __________.
a. Capture iron from hemoglobin and store it in the bacteria
b. Release hemolysins that destroy red blood cells
c. Produce fimbriae that enable the bacteria to attach to human cells
d. Protect the bacteria from phagocytosis and from some antibodies