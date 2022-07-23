Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and Bacilli
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and BacilliProblem 6
Chapter 20, Problem 6

Capsules of pathogenic enteric bacteria are virulence factors because they __________.
a. Capture iron from hemoglobin and store it in the bacteria
b. Release hemolysins that destroy red blood cells
c. Produce fimbriae that enable the bacteria to attach to human cells
d. Protect the bacteria from phagocytosis and from some antibodies

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a capsule is: it is a polysaccharide layer that surrounds some bacteria, providing protection and aiding in virulence.
Recall the role of capsules in pathogenic bacteria, especially enteric bacteria, which are bacteria that inhabit the intestinal tract.
Consider how capsules help bacteria evade the host immune system, particularly by preventing phagocytosis, which is the process where immune cells engulf and destroy bacteria.
Evaluate each option in the question by matching it with known functions of capsules: iron capture, hemolysin release, fimbriae production, and protection from immune responses.
Identify that capsules primarily protect bacteria from phagocytosis and some antibodies, making option (d) the correct explanation of their role as virulence factors.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacterial Capsules as Virulence Factors

Capsules are protective layers surrounding some bacteria that enhance their ability to cause disease. They help bacteria evade the host immune system by preventing phagocytosis, allowing the bacteria to survive and multiply within the host.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:05
Virulence

Phagocytosis and Immune Evasion

Phagocytosis is a process where immune cells engulf and destroy pathogens. Capsules interfere with this process by masking bacterial surface antigens, making it harder for immune cells to recognize and ingest the bacteria, thus aiding bacterial survival.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:19
Phagoctytosis

Role of Antibodies in Bacterial Clearance

Antibodies bind to bacterial antigens to mark them for destruction. Capsules can inhibit antibody binding or complement activation, reducing the effectiveness of the immune response and allowing bacteria to persist in the host.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:48
Antibodies
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why might an alcoholic be susceptible to pulmonary disease?

865
views
Textbook Question

Name six factors that facilitate the production of disease by Bordetella pertussis.

1082
views
Textbook Question

Given that pseudomonads are present in almost every moist environment, why do they cause less disease than other, less prevalent Gram-negative bacteria?

1051
views
Textbook Question

A coliform bacterium that likely contaminates dairy products is ___________.

a. Bartonella

b. Serratia

c. Enterobacter

d. Proteus

982
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following bacteria might be responsible for the formation of petechiae in a host?

a. Neisseria meningitidis

b. Escherichia coli O157:H7

c. Klebsiella

d. Proteus mirabilis

1095
views
Textbook Question

The pathogen Haemophilus influenzae b causes.

a. Meningitis in children

b. Upper respiratory flu

c. Endocarditis

d. Genital chancroid

1013
views