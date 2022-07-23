Textbook Question
Why might an alcoholic be susceptible to pulmonary disease?
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Why might an alcoholic be susceptible to pulmonary disease?
Name six factors that facilitate the production of disease by Bordetella pertussis.
Given that pseudomonads are present in almost every moist environment, why do they cause less disease than other, less prevalent Gram-negative bacteria?
A coliform bacterium that likely contaminates dairy products is ___________.
a. Bartonella
b. Serratia
c. Enterobacter
d. Proteus
Which of the following bacteria might be responsible for the formation of petechiae in a host?
a. Neisseria meningitidis
b. Escherichia coli O157:H7
c. Klebsiella
d. Proteus mirabilis
The pathogen Haemophilus influenzae b causes.
a. Meningitis in children
b. Upper respiratory flu
c. Endocarditis
d. Genital chancroid