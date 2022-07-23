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Ch. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and Vibrios
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and VibriosProblem 4
Chapter 21, Problem 4

The smallest cellular microbes are __________.
a. Rickettsias
b. Mycoplasmas
c. Chlamydias
d. Both a and c

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1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking about the smallest cellular microbes, which refers to the size of the organisms that have cellular structure (not viruses).
Step 2: Recall that rickettsias and chlamydias are small bacteria but are generally larger than mycoplasmas.
Step 3: Recognize that mycoplasmas are known as the smallest free-living cellular microbes because they lack a cell wall and have very small genomes and cell sizes.
Step 4: Compare the sizes of rickettsias, chlamydias, and mycoplasmas to confirm that mycoplasmas are indeed the smallest among them.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the group that includes the smallest cellular microbes, which is mycoplasmas.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Characteristics of Mycoplasmas

Mycoplasmas are the smallest free-living cellular organisms known, lacking a cell wall and having very small genomes. Their minimal size allows them to pass through filters that retain most bacteria, making them unique among cellular microbes.
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Rickettsias and Chlamydias as Intracellular Parasites

Rickettsias and chlamydias are small, obligate intracellular bacteria that depend on host cells for survival. Although small, they are generally larger than mycoplasmas and have distinct life cycles involving host cell invasion.
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Microbial Size and Classification

Microbial size varies widely and is a key factor in classification. Understanding the relative sizes of different bacteria helps in identifying them and their biological roles, with mycoplasmas being the smallest cellular microbes compared to rickettsias and chlamydias.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The most commonly reported sexually transmitted disease in the United States is caused ___________.

by the bacterium

a. Mycoplasma genitalium

b. Chlamydia trachomatis

c. Chlamydophila proctitis

d. Ureaplasma urealyticum

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Textbook Question

Beginning with the ingestion of water contaminated with V. cholerae O1 El Tor, describe the course of the disease it causes.

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Textbook Question

Match the pathogen with the listed disease(s) it causes.


___ Chlamydophila psittaci

___ Chlamydophila pneumoniae

___ Chlamydia trachomatis

___ Treponema pallidum pallidum

___ Treponema pallidum pertenue

___ Treponema pallidum endemicum

___ Treponema carateum

___ Borrelia burgdorferi


A. Syphilis

B. Trachoma

C. Sinusitis

D. Lymphogranuloma venereum

E. Proctitis

F. Pelvic inflammatory disease

G. Ornithosis

H. Yaws

I. Bejel

J. Pinta

K. Lyme disease

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Textbook Question

Describe the phases of untreated syphilis.

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Textbook Question

Match the following diseases with the causative pathogen(s).


___ Peptic ulcers

___ Gastroenteritis (various forms)

___ Blood poisoning

___ Cholera


A. Vibrio cholerae

B. Vibrio parahaemolyticus

C. Vibrio vulnificus

D. Campylobacter jejuni

E. Helicobacter pylori

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Textbook Question

Discuss the prospects for the eradication of leptospirosis.

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