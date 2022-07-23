Hookworm disease is caused by ____________ in the Middle East.
Both of the following parasites demonstrate nocturnal movement, which is important during diagnosis: __________ and _____________ .
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Key Concepts
Nocturnal Movement in Parasites
Diagnostic Importance of Parasite Behavior
Examples of Parasites with Nocturnal Movement
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Wuchereria bancrofti is a filarial nematode that infects the lymphatic system.
The immature fluke stages that infect snail intermediate hosts are called __________.
a. metacercariae
b. cercariae
c. cysticerci
d. miracidia
Cryptosporidium cannot be killed by routine boiling. Another parasite resistant to such boiling is __________.
a. Giardia
b. Trypanosoma
c. Toxoplasma
d. Plasmodium
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ The number of cases of schistosomiasis has increased worldwide because of improved technology and economic stability in endemic areas.
The beef tapeworm is known by what scientific name?
a. Taenia solium
b. Taenia saginata
c. Ancylostoma duodenale
d. Echinococcus granulosus