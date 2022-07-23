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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 10
Chapter 23, Problem 10

Both of the following parasites demonstrate nocturnal movement, which is important during diagnosis: __________ and _____________ .

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1
Understand that the question asks for two parasites known for their nocturnal movement, which is a behavior relevant for their diagnosis.
Recall that nocturnal movement refers to parasites that become more active or move to certain body sites during the night, aiding in their detection.
Identify common parasites with this characteristic: Enterobius vermicularis (pinworm) is known for nocturnal migration to the perianal area for egg laying.
Another parasite exhibiting nocturnal movement is Wuchereria bancrofti, which shows nocturnal periodicity in its microfilariae circulating in peripheral blood.
Conclude that the two parasites demonstrating nocturnal movement important for diagnosis are Enterobius vermicularis and Wuchereria bancrofti.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nocturnal Movement in Parasites

Nocturnal movement refers to the behavior of certain parasites becoming more active or migrating to specific body sites during the night. This pattern aids in their transmission and is crucial for timing diagnostic tests to detect them effectively.
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Diagnostic Importance of Parasite Behavior

Understanding parasite behavior, such as nocturnal migration, helps clinicians choose the optimal time for sample collection. For example, blood or tissue samples taken at night increase the likelihood of detecting parasites that exhibit nocturnal activity.
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Examples of Parasites with Nocturnal Movement

Common parasites known for nocturnal movement include Wuchereria bancrofti and Loa loa. Their nocturnal migration into peripheral blood or tissues is a key diagnostic feature, guiding the timing of blood smears or other tests.
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Hookworm disease is caused by ____________ in the Middle East.

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The beef tapeworm is known by what scientific name? 

a. Taenia solium

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