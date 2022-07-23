Skip to main content
Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 10
Chapter 23, Problem 10

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Wuchereria bancrofti is a filarial nematode that infects the lymphatic system.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Read the statement carefully: "__________ Wuchereria bancrofti is a filarial nematode that infects the lymphatic system."
Recall that Wuchereria bancrofti is indeed a filarial nematode known to infect the lymphatic system, causing lymphatic filariasis.
Determine if the statement is true or false based on your knowledge: since Wuchereria bancrofti infects the lymphatic system, the statement is true.
If the statement were false, identify the incorrect word(s) and replace them with the correct term(s) to make the statement true. For example, if it said it infects the circulatory system, you would change 'circulatory system' to 'lymphatic system'.
Confirm your final answer by reviewing the biological role and infection site of Wuchereria bancrofti to ensure accuracy.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Filarial Nematodes

Filarial nematodes are parasitic roundworms that cause filariasis in humans. They are transmitted by insect vectors like mosquitoes and primarily infect the lymphatic system, leading to conditions such as lymphatic filariasis or elephantiasis.

Wuchereria bancrofti

Wuchereria bancrofti is a species of filarial nematode responsible for most cases of lymphatic filariasis. It resides in the human lymphatic vessels, causing inflammation and blockage, which can result in severe swelling and tissue damage.

Lymphatic System Infection

The lymphatic system is a network of vessels and nodes that help maintain fluid balance and immune defense. Infection by filarial nematodes like Wuchereria bancrofti disrupts lymph flow, causing lymphatic dysfunction and clinical symptoms such as lymphedema.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:25
Introduction to the Complement System
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The immature fluke stages that infect snail intermediate hosts are called __________.


a. metacercariae

b. cercariae

c. cysticerci

d. miracidia

747
views
Textbook Question

Cryptosporidium cannot be killed by routine boiling. Another parasite resistant to such boiling is __________.


a. Giardia

b. Trypanosoma

c. Toxoplasma

d. Plasmodium

1136
views
Textbook Question

Plasmodium species as well as Wuchereria bancrofti can be carried by mosquitoes in the genus __________.


a. Aedes

b. Anopheles

c. Culex

d. Ctenocephalides

1081
views
Textbook Question

Both of the following parasites demonstrate nocturnal movement, which is important during diagnosis: __________ and _____________ .

1102
views
Textbook Question

The beef tapeworm is known by what scientific name? 

a. Taenia solium

b. Taenia saginata

c. Ancylostoma duodenale

d. Echinococcus granulosus

1393
views
Textbook Question

Enterobius vermicularis is commonly called:

a. Hookworm

b. Pinworm

c. Whipworm

d. Tapeworm

1382
views