The immature fluke stages that infect snail intermediate hosts are called __________.
a. metacercariae
b. cercariae
c. cysticerci
d. miracidia
The immature fluke stages that infect snail intermediate hosts are called __________.
a. metacercariae
b. cercariae
c. cysticerci
d. miracidia
Cryptosporidium cannot be killed by routine boiling. Another parasite resistant to such boiling is __________.
a. Giardia
b. Trypanosoma
c. Toxoplasma
d. Plasmodium
Plasmodium species as well as Wuchereria bancrofti can be carried by mosquitoes in the genus __________.
a. Aedes
b. Anopheles
c. Culex
d. Ctenocephalides
Both of the following parasites demonstrate nocturnal movement, which is important during diagnosis: __________ and _____________ .
The beef tapeworm is known by what scientific name?
a. Taenia solium
b. Taenia saginata
c. Ancylostoma duodenale
d. Echinococcus granulosus
Enterobius vermicularis is commonly called:
a. Hookworm
b. Pinworm
c. Whipworm
d. Tapeworm