Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Wuchereria bancrofti is a filarial nematode that infects the lymphatic system.
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Wuchereria bancrofti is a filarial nematode that infects the lymphatic system.
The immature fluke stages that infect snail intermediate hosts are called __________.
a. metacercariae
b. cercariae
c. cysticerci
d. miracidia
Plasmodium species as well as Wuchereria bancrofti can be carried by mosquitoes in the genus __________.
a. Aedes
b. Anopheles
c. Culex
d. Ctenocephalides
Both of the following parasites demonstrate nocturnal movement, which is important during diagnosis: __________ and _____________ .
Enterobius vermicularis is commonly called:
a. Hookworm
b. Pinworm
c. Whipworm
d. Tapeworm
Which of the following arthropods is responsible for transmitting the most parasitic diseases? __________
a. Fleas
b. Ticks
c. Mosquitoes
d. True bugs