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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 11
Chapter 23, Problem 11

The beef tapeworm is known by what scientific name? 
a. Taenia solium
b. Taenia saginata
c. Ancylostoma duodenale
d. Echinococcus granulosus

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1
Step 1: Understand that the beef tapeworm is a parasitic flatworm that infects humans through the consumption of undercooked or raw beef containing larval cysts.
Step 2: Recall that the genus Taenia includes tapeworm species that infect humans, with different species associated with different intermediate hosts (pigs or cattle).
Step 3: Identify that Taenia solium is commonly known as the pork tapeworm, which uses pigs as the intermediate host.
Step 4: Recognize that Taenia saginata is the species known as the beef tapeworm, which uses cattle as the intermediate host.
Step 5: Confirm that the other options, Ancylostoma duodenale and Echinococcus granulosus, are different parasites: Ancylostoma is a hookworm, and Echinococcus causes hydatid disease.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Naming of Parasites

Scientific names use a binomial system consisting of genus and species, providing a universal way to identify organisms. This system helps distinguish closely related species, such as different tapeworms, by their unique Latin names.
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Scientific Naming of Organisms

Beef Tapeworm (Taenia saginata)

The beef tapeworm, Taenia saginata, is a parasitic flatworm transmitted to humans through undercooked beef. It resides in the intestines and can cause taeniasis, characterized by digestive symptoms and sometimes weight loss.
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Helminths

Differentiation of Tapeworm Species

Different tapeworm species infect humans via various intermediate hosts; for example, Taenia solium comes from pork, while Taenia saginata comes from beef. Recognizing these differences is crucial for diagnosis and treatment.
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Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


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