Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Wuchereria bancrofti is a filarial nematode that infects the lymphatic system.
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Wuchereria bancrofti is a filarial nematode that infects the lymphatic system.
Cryptosporidium cannot be killed by routine boiling. Another parasite resistant to such boiling is __________.
a. Giardia
b. Trypanosoma
c. Toxoplasma
d. Plasmodium
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ The number of cases of schistosomiasis has increased worldwide because of improved technology and economic stability in endemic areas.
Both of the following parasites demonstrate nocturnal movement, which is important during diagnosis: __________ and _____________ .
The beef tapeworm is known by what scientific name?
a. Taenia solium
b. Taenia saginata
c. Ancylostoma duodenale
d. Echinococcus granulosus
Enterobius vermicularis is commonly called:
a. Hookworm
b. Pinworm
c. Whipworm
d. Tapeworm