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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 9
Chapter 23, Problem 9

Cryptosporidium cannot be killed by routine boiling. Another parasite resistant to such boiling is __________.


a. Giardia
b. Trypanosoma
c. Toxoplasma
d. Plasmodium

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which involves identifying a parasite resistant to routine boiling, similar to Cryptosporidium.
Step 2: Recall that Cryptosporidium is a protozoan parasite known for its hardy oocysts that can survive routine boiling, making it difficult to eliminate by simple heat treatment.
Step 3: Review the characteristics of the listed parasites: Giardia, Trypanosoma, Toxoplasma, and Plasmodium, focusing on their resistance to environmental stresses such as heat.
Step 4: Recognize that Giardia, like Cryptosporidium, forms cysts that are resistant to routine boiling, whereas Trypanosoma, Toxoplasma, and Plasmodium do not have such resistant forms that survive boiling.
Step 5: Conclude that the parasite resistant to routine boiling, similar to Cryptosporidium, is Giardia.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heat Resistance of Parasite Oocysts

Some parasites produce oocysts or cysts that are highly resistant to environmental stresses, including heat. For example, Cryptosporidium oocysts can survive routine boiling temperatures, making them difficult to eliminate through standard water treatment methods.
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Life Cycles and Transmission of Waterborne Parasites

Parasites like Cryptosporidium and Giardia have life stages (oocysts or cysts) that are transmitted via contaminated water. Understanding their life cycles helps explain why certain parasites persist in water supplies and resist common disinfection methods.
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Differences Among Parasite Genera

Parasites such as Giardia, Trypanosoma, Toxoplasma, and Plasmodium differ in their biology and transmission. Giardia, like Cryptosporidium, forms cysts resistant to boiling, while Trypanosoma and Plasmodium are blood parasites, and Toxoplasma forms tissue cysts less resistant to heat.
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