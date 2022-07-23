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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 5
Chapter 23, Problem 5

Which of the following is the name of the intracellular infection stage of Leishmania? __________          


a. Miracidia
b. Metacercaria
c. Bradyzoite
d. Amastigote

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the life cycle of Leishmania, which is a protozoan parasite causing leishmaniasis. It has two main stages: the extracellular promastigote stage in the sandfly vector and the intracellular stage in the human host.
Step 2: Identify that the intracellular stage refers to the form of the parasite that lives inside host cells, specifically macrophages in humans.
Step 3: Review the options given: Miracidia (a larval stage of trematodes), Metacercaria (a larval stage of flukes), Bradyzoite (a slow-growing stage of some protozoa like Toxoplasma), and Amastigote.
Step 4: Recall that the amastigote is the non-flagellated, intracellular form of Leishmania found inside host macrophages, responsible for the infection within human cells.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct name for the intracellular infection stage of Leishmania is the amastigote.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Life Cycle Stages of Leishmania

Leishmania is a protozoan parasite with distinct life cycle stages, including extracellular promastigotes in the sandfly vector and intracellular amastigotes in the mammalian host. Understanding these stages is crucial to identifying the intracellular form responsible for infection within host cells.
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Intracellular Parasite Forms

Intracellular parasites like Leishmania adopt specific forms to survive and replicate inside host cells. The amastigote is the non-flagellated, intracellular stage adapted to live within macrophages, contrasting with other forms like promastigotes that exist outside cells.
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Differentiation from Other Parasite Stages

Terms like miracidia, metacercaria, and bradyzoite refer to stages of other parasites (e.g., trematodes and Toxoplasma). Recognizing these differences helps avoid confusion and correctly identify the amastigote as the intracellular stage of Leishmania.
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Related Practice
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c. Sporogonic phase

d. Amastigote cycle

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