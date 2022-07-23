In malaria, which stage occurs in red blood cells? __________
a. Liver phase
b. Erythrocytic cycle
c. Sporogonic phase
d. Amastigote cycle
In malaria, which stage occurs in red blood cells? __________
a. Liver phase
b. Erythrocytic cycle
c. Sporogonic phase
d. Amastigote cycle
The parasitic amoeba _____________ can be acquired by ingestion.
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Toxoplasmosis can be transmitted across a placenta.
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Plasmodium falciparum causes the most serious form of malaria.
Both Plasmodium vivax and P. ovale can form dormant ______________.
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Trypanosoma brucei is transmitted by tsetse flies, and Trypanosoma cruzi is transmitted by kissing bugs.