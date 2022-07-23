Skip to main content
Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 6
Chapter 23, Problem 6

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Toxoplasmosis can be transmitted across a placenta.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the statement: 'Toxoplasmosis can be transmitted across a placenta.' This refers to vertical transmission, where an infection passes from a pregnant individual to the fetus through the placenta.
Step 2: Recall that Toxoplasmosis is caused by the parasite Toxoplasma gondii, which is known to cross the placental barrier and infect the fetus, potentially causing congenital toxoplasmosis.
Step 3: Determine if the statement is true or false based on this knowledge. Since Toxoplasma gondii can indeed cross the placenta, the statement is true.
Step 4: If the statement were false, you would identify the incorrect term (e.g., 'cannot' instead of 'can') and rewrite it to reflect the correct fact that Toxoplasmosis can be transmitted across the placenta.
Step 5: Conclude that no changes are needed for this statement because it is true as written.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Toxoplasmosis and Its Causative Agent

Toxoplasmosis is an infection caused by the protozoan parasite Toxoplasma gondii. It primarily infects warm-blooded animals, including humans, and can cause serious health issues, especially in immunocompromised individuals and during pregnancy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:24
Lipid A Causes Septic Shock

Vertical Transmission of Infectious Agents

Vertical transmission refers to the passage of an infection from a mother to her fetus across the placenta during pregnancy. This mode of transmission can lead to congenital infections, which may cause developmental problems or miscarriage.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:54
Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions

Clinical Significance of Congenital Toxoplasmosis

Congenital toxoplasmosis occurs when Toxoplasma gondii crosses the placenta, infecting the fetus. It can result in severe outcomes such as neurological damage, vision problems, or stillbirth, highlighting the importance of preventing maternal infection during pregnancy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:59
Archaeal Cell Membranes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In malaria, which stage occurs in red blood cells? __________         


a. Liver phase

b. Erythrocytic cycle

c. Sporogonic phase

d. Amastigote cycle

875
views
Textbook Question

Of the parasitic helminths discussed in this chapter, the only one transmitted by mosquitoes is _____________ .

1192
views
Textbook Question

The definitive host for Toxoplasma gondii is __________.


a. humans

b. cats

c. birds

d. mosquitoes

1155
views
Textbook Question

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Plasmodium falciparum causes the most serious form of malaria.

733
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is the name of the intracellular infection stage of Leishmania? __________          


a. Miracidia

b. Metacercaria

c. Bradyzoite

d. Amastigote

765
views
Textbook Question

Both Plasmodium vivax and P. ovale can form dormant ______________.

1162
views