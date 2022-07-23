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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 5
Chapter 23, Problem 5

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Plasmodium falciparum causes the most serious form of malaria.

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Read the statement carefully: "__________ Plasmodium falciparum causes the most serious form of malaria."
Recall that Plasmodium falciparum is indeed the species of Plasmodium responsible for the most severe and deadly form of malaria in humans.
Since the statement is true as it stands, mark it as TRUE without any changes.
Understand that this is a factual recall question, so no rewriting is necessary if the statement is correct.
If you encounter a false statement in similar questions, identify the incorrect word(s) and replace them with the correct term(s) to make the statement true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Plasmodium Species and Malaria

Plasmodium is a genus of protozoan parasites responsible for malaria in humans. Among its species, Plasmodium falciparum is known to cause the most severe and deadly form of malaria, characterized by high parasitemia and complications like cerebral malaria.
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Malaria Pathogenesis

Malaria pathogenesis involves the parasite invading red blood cells, leading to their destruction and causing symptoms such as fever, chills, and anemia. The severity depends on the Plasmodium species, with P. falciparum causing the most severe disease due to its ability to infect all red blood cell stages and cause vascular blockage.
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True/False Question Correction Strategy

When correcting false statements, identify the incorrect term and replace it with the accurate one to make the statement true. This approach helps reinforce understanding by focusing on precise terminology and concepts, such as correctly attributing disease causation to the right organism.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In malaria, which stage occurs in red blood cells? __________         


a. Liver phase

b. Erythrocytic cycle

c. Sporogonic phase

d. Amastigote cycle

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Textbook Question

Of the parasitic helminths discussed in this chapter, the only one transmitted by mosquitoes is _____________ .

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Textbook Question

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Toxoplasmosis can be transmitted across a placenta.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is the name of the intracellular infection stage of Leishmania? __________          


a. Miracidia

b. Metacercaria

c. Bradyzoite

d. Amastigote

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Textbook Question

Both Plasmodium vivax and P. ovale can form dormant ______________.

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Textbook Question

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Trypanosoma brucei is transmitted by tsetse flies, and Trypanosoma cruzi is transmitted by kissing bugs.

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