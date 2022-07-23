Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Wuchereria bancrofti is a filarial nematode that infects the lymphatic system.
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Wuchereria bancrofti is a filarial nematode that infects the lymphatic system.
The majority of cestodes are transmitted via ___________ .
a. ingestion
b. vectors
c. direct contact
d. inhalation
The immature fluke stages that infect snail intermediate hosts are called __________.
a. metacercariae
b. cercariae
c. cysticerci
d. miracidia
Plasmodium species as well as Wuchereria bancrofti can be carried by mosquitoes in the genus __________.
a. Aedes
b. Anopheles
c. Culex
d. Ctenocephalides
The beef tapeworm is known by what scientific name?
a. Taenia solium
b. Taenia saginata
c. Ancylostoma duodenale
d. Echinococcus granulosus
Which of the following arthropods is responsible for transmitting the most parasitic diseases? __________
a. Fleas
b. Ticks
c. Mosquitoes
d. True bugs