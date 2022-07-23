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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 12
Chapter 23, Problem 12

Enterobius vermicularis is commonly called:
a. Hookworm
b. Pinworm
c. Whipworm
d. Tapeworm

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1
Step 1: Understand that Enterobius vermicularis is a parasitic worm that infects the human intestine, particularly common in children.
Step 2: Recall the common names of various intestinal worms: hookworm, pinworm, whipworm, and tapeworm, each corresponding to different species.
Step 3: Identify that Enterobius vermicularis is specifically known for causing a condition called enterobiasis, which is commonly associated with intense itching around the anus.
Step 4: Recognize that the common name for Enterobius vermicularis is 'pinworm' due to its small, pin-like appearance.
Step 5: Therefore, match Enterobius vermicularis with the correct common name from the options provided, which is 'pinworm'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enterobius vermicularis

Enterobius vermicularis is a parasitic nematode known for infecting the human intestine, especially in children. It is the causative agent of enterobiasis, characterized by perianal itching. Understanding its biology helps in identifying the correct common name.
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Common Names of Intestinal Nematodes

Intestinal nematodes have specific common names based on their morphology and infection patterns. For example, hookworms attach to the intestinal wall, whipworms have a whip-like shape, pinworms are small and thread-like, and tapeworms are flat and segmented.
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Differentiation of Parasitic Worms

Differentiating parasitic worms involves recognizing their life cycles, morphology, and symptoms they cause. Pinworms (Enterobius vermicularis) are distinguished by their small size and perianal egg-laying behavior, unlike hookworms or tapeworms which have different infection sites and clinical features.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Wuchereria bancrofti is a filarial nematode that infects the lymphatic system.

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Textbook Question

The majority of cestodes are transmitted via ___________ .


a. ingestion

b. vectors

c. direct contact

d. inhalation

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Textbook Question

The immature fluke stages that infect snail intermediate hosts are called __________.


a. metacercariae

b. cercariae

c. cysticerci

d. miracidia

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Textbook Question

Plasmodium species as well as Wuchereria bancrofti can be carried by mosquitoes in the genus __________.


a. Aedes

b. Anopheles

c. Culex

d. Ctenocephalides

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Textbook Question

The beef tapeworm is known by what scientific name? 

a. Taenia solium

b. Taenia saginata

c. Ancylostoma duodenale

d. Echinococcus granulosus

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Textbook Question

Which of the following arthropods is responsible for transmitting the most parasitic diseases? __________         


a. Fleas

b. Ticks

c. Mosquitoes

d. True bugs

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