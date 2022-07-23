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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 14
Chapter 23, Problem 14

Plasmodium species as well as Wuchereria bancrofti can be carried by mosquitoes in the genus __________.


a. Aedes
b. Anopheles
c. Culex
d. Ctenocephalides

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1
Identify the role of mosquitoes in disease transmission, specifically which genera are vectors for certain pathogens.
Recall that Plasmodium species, which cause malaria, are transmitted by mosquitoes of the genus Anopheles.
Recognize that Wuchereria bancrofti, the causative agent of lymphatic filariasis, is also primarily transmitted by mosquitoes of the genus Anopheles.
Understand that other mosquito genera like Aedes and Culex transmit different diseases (e.g., Aedes transmits dengue, Zika; Culex transmits West Nile virus), and Ctenocephalides is a flea genus, not a mosquito.
Conclude that the correct genus for carrying both Plasmodium species and Wuchereria bancrofti is Anopheles.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Biology

Vectors are organisms that transmit pathogens between hosts. Understanding which mosquito genus acts as a vector for specific parasites is crucial in disease control and epidemiology. Different mosquito genera carry different pathogens, influencing disease spread.
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Plasmodium Transmission

Plasmodium species, the causative agents of malaria, are transmitted specifically by female Anopheles mosquitoes. Recognizing this relationship helps identify the vector responsible for malaria and informs prevention strategies.
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Wuchereria bancrofti Transmission

Wuchereria bancrofti, a parasitic worm causing lymphatic filariasis, is primarily transmitted by mosquitoes of the genera Culex, Anopheles, and Aedes. Knowing the mosquito vectors involved aids in understanding the epidemiology of filariasis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is most effective in preventing infection by Giardia? __________          


a. Sexual abstinence

b. Drinking only bottled water

c. Use of insect repellent

d. Cooking all food

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Textbook Question

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Wuchereria bancrofti is a filarial nematode that infects the lymphatic system.

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Textbook Question

The majority of cestodes are transmitted via ___________ .


a. ingestion

b. vectors

c. direct contact

d. inhalation

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Textbook Question

The beef tapeworm is known by what scientific name? 

a. Taenia solium

b. Taenia saginata

c. Ancylostoma duodenale

d. Echinococcus granulosus

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Textbook Question

Enterobius vermicularis is commonly called:

a. Hookworm

b. Pinworm

c. Whipworm

d. Tapeworm

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Textbook Question

Which of the following arthropods is responsible for transmitting the most parasitic diseases? __________         


a. Fleas

b. Ticks

c. Mosquitoes

d. True bugs

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