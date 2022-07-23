Which of the following is most effective in preventing infection by Giardia? __________
a. Sexual abstinence
b. Drinking only bottled water
c. Use of insect repellent
d. Cooking all food
Which of the following is most effective in preventing infection by Giardia? __________
a. Sexual abstinence
b. Drinking only bottled water
c. Use of insect repellent
d. Cooking all food
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Wuchereria bancrofti is a filarial nematode that infects the lymphatic system.
The majority of cestodes are transmitted via ___________ .
a. ingestion
b. vectors
c. direct contact
d. inhalation
The beef tapeworm is known by what scientific name?
a. Taenia solium
b. Taenia saginata
c. Ancylostoma duodenale
d. Echinococcus granulosus
Enterobius vermicularis is commonly called:
a. Hookworm
b. Pinworm
c. Whipworm
d. Tapeworm
Which of the following arthropods is responsible for transmitting the most parasitic diseases? __________
a. Fleas
b. Ticks
c. Mosquitoes
d. True bugs