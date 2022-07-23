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Chapter 23, Problem 14

Plasmodium species as well as Wuchereria bancrofti can be carried by mosquitoes in the genus __________.





a. Aedes

b. Anopheles

c. Culex

d. Ctenocephalides

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the role of mosquitoes in disease transmission, specifically which genera are vectors for certain pathogens. Recall that Plasmodium species, which cause malaria, are transmitted by mosquitoes of the genus Anopheles. View full solution Recognize that Wuchereria bancrofti, the causative agent of lymphatic filariasis, is also primarily transmitted by mosquitoes of the genus Anopheles. Understand that other mosquito genera like Aedes and Culex transmit different diseases (e.g., Aedes transmits dengue, Zika; Culex transmits West Nile virus), and Ctenocephalides is a flea genus, not a mosquito. Conclude that the correct genus for carrying both Plasmodium species and Wuchereria bancrofti is Anopheles.

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