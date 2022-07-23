Of the parasitic helminths discussed in this chapter, the only one transmitted by mosquitoes is _____________ .
In malaria, which stage occurs in red blood cells? __________
a. Liver phase
b. Erythrocytic cycle
c. Sporogonic phase
d. Amastigote cycle
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Malaria Life Cycle Stages
Erythrocytic Cycle
Liver Phase vs. Sporogonic Phase
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Toxoplasmosis can be transmitted across a placenta.
The definitive host for Toxoplasma gondii is __________.
a. humans
b. cats
c. birds
d. mosquitoes
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Plasmodium falciparum causes the most serious form of malaria.
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Humans can become intermediate hosts for Taenia saginata.
Which of the following is the name of the intracellular infection stage of Leishmania? __________
a. Miracidia
b. Metacercaria
c. Bradyzoite
d. Amastigote