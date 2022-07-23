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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 6
Chapter 23, Problem 6

In malaria, which stage occurs in red blood cells? __________         


a. Liver phase
b. Erythrocytic cycle
c. Sporogonic phase
d. Amastigote cycle

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the life cycle of the malaria parasite (Plasmodium species), which involves multiple stages occurring in different host cells and tissues.
Identify the liver phase: this is the initial stage after the parasite enters the human body, where it infects liver cells (hepatocytes) and multiplies.
Recognize the erythrocytic cycle: this stage occurs when the parasite infects red blood cells (erythrocytes), leading to the symptoms of malaria as the parasite multiplies inside these cells.
Note the sporogonic phase: this stage happens in the mosquito vector, where the parasite undergoes sexual reproduction and development.
Eliminate the amastigote cycle as it is related to other parasites (like Leishmania) and not malaria, confirming that the stage occurring in red blood cells is the erythrocytic cycle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Malaria Life Cycle Stages

Malaria parasites undergo multiple stages in their life cycle, including phases in the mosquito vector and human host. Understanding these stages helps identify where the parasite develops and multiplies, such as in the liver or red blood cells.
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Erythrocytic Cycle

The erythrocytic cycle is the stage of malaria infection where parasites invade and multiply within red blood cells. This phase causes the clinical symptoms of malaria, such as fever and anemia, due to red blood cell destruction.
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Liver Phase vs. Sporogonic Phase

The liver phase occurs when parasites first infect liver cells to mature before entering red blood cells, while the sporogonic phase happens in the mosquito, producing infectious sporozoites. Differentiating these phases clarifies where the parasite resides at each stage.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Of the parasitic helminths discussed in this chapter, the only one transmitted by mosquitoes is _____________ .

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__________ Toxoplasmosis can be transmitted across a placenta.

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The definitive host for Toxoplasma gondii is __________.


a. humans

b. cats

c. birds

d. mosquitoes

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__________ Plasmodium falciparum causes the most serious form of malaria.

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Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Humans can become intermediate hosts for Taenia saginata.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is the name of the intracellular infection stage of Leishmania? __________          


a. Miracidia

b. Metacercaria

c. Bradyzoite

d. Amastigote

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