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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 6
Chapter 23, Problem 6

Of the parasitic helminths discussed in this chapter, the only one transmitted by mosquitoes is _____________ .

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Recall the main groups of parasitic helminths: nematodes (roundworms), cestodes (tapeworms), and trematodes (flukes).
Identify which helminths are transmitted by insect vectors, specifically mosquitoes, as opposed to other transmission routes like ingestion or direct contact.
Focus on filarial worms, a group of nematodes known to be transmitted by mosquitoes. These worms cause diseases such as lymphatic filariasis.
Recognize that the genus Wuchereria (e.g., Wuchereria bancrofti) is a filarial worm transmitted by mosquitoes and is the only parasitic helminth in this chapter with this mode of transmission.
Conclude that the parasitic helminth transmitted by mosquitoes is Wuchereria bancrofti (or generally filarial worms).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parasitic Helminths

Parasitic helminths are worm-like organisms that live in or on a host organism, deriving nutrients at the host's expense. They include nematodes (roundworms), cestodes (tapeworms), and trematodes (flukes), many of which cause diseases in humans. Understanding their life cycles and transmission methods is key to identifying specific parasites.
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Helminths

Vector Transmission by Mosquitoes

Vector transmission involves an organism, such as a mosquito, that carries and transmits a pathogen from one host to another. Mosquitoes are common vectors for various parasites and pathogens, including some helminths, by facilitating their development or transport during blood feeding.
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Filarial Worms and Mosquito Transmission

Filarial worms are a group of parasitic nematodes transmitted specifically by mosquitoes. These worms cause diseases like lymphatic filariasis, where the mosquito acts as an intermediate host, transmitting infective larvae to humans during blood meals. Recognizing filarial worms as mosquito-transmitted helminths is essential to answer the question.
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Related Practice
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In malaria, which stage occurs in red blood cells? __________         


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The following helminths can directly penetrate the skin of humans to establish infection:, ____________ , _____________ , and ________________  (give genera only).

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b. cats

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d. mosquitoes

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__________ Plasmodium falciparum causes the most serious form of malaria.

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