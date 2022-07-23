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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 15
Chapter 23, Problem 15

Which of the following arthropods is responsible for transmitting the most parasitic diseases? __________         


a. Fleas
b. Ticks
c. Mosquitoes
d. True bugs

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1
Understand the role of arthropods as vectors in transmitting parasitic diseases. Arthropods can carry and transmit parasites that cause diseases in humans.
Review the common arthropods listed: fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, and true bugs, and identify the types of parasitic diseases each is known to transmit.
Recall that mosquitoes are vectors for several major parasitic diseases such as malaria (caused by Plasmodium species), lymphatic filariasis, and various forms of encephalitis.
Compare the disease burden and diversity of parasitic diseases transmitted by the other arthropods: fleas transmit plague, ticks transmit diseases like Lyme disease and babesiosis, and true bugs can transmit Chagas disease.
Conclude that the arthropod responsible for transmitting the most parasitic diseases is the one associated with the greatest number and impact of parasitic infections, which is mosquitoes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Arthropod Vectors

Arthropod vectors are invertebrates like insects and arachnids that transmit pathogens between hosts. Understanding which arthropods serve as vectors is crucial for studying disease spread and control. Different arthropods transmit different types of parasitic diseases based on their feeding habits and biology.
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Mosquitoes as Disease Vectors

Mosquitoes are the most significant arthropod vectors globally, responsible for transmitting numerous parasitic diseases such as malaria, lymphatic filariasis, and various arboviruses. Their widespread presence and blood-feeding behavior make them highly effective at spreading parasites to humans.
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Comparison of Arthropod Vectors in Disease Transmission

While fleas, ticks, and true bugs also transmit diseases, mosquitoes transmit the greatest number and variety of parasitic diseases. Fleas mainly spread plague, ticks transmit diseases like Lyme disease, and true bugs can transmit Chagas disease, but none match mosquitoes in overall parasitic disease transmission.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is most effective in preventing infection by Giardia? __________          


a. Sexual abstinence

b. Drinking only bottled water

c. Use of insect repellent

d. Cooking all food

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Textbook Question

The majority of cestodes are transmitted via ___________ .


a. ingestion

b. vectors

c. direct contact

d. inhalation

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Textbook Question

Plasmodium species as well as Wuchereria bancrofti can be carried by mosquitoes in the genus __________.


a. Aedes

b. Anopheles

c. Culex

d. Ctenocephalides

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Textbook Question

The sporogonic phase of Plasmodium occurs in ___________.


a. red blood cells

b. liver cells

c. schizonts

d. Anopheles mosquitoes

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Textbook Question

The beef tapeworm is known by what scientific name? 

a. Taenia solium

b. Taenia saginata

c. Ancylostoma duodenale

d. Echinococcus granulosus

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Textbook Question

Enterobius vermicularis is commonly called:

a. Hookworm

b. Pinworm

c. Whipworm

d. Tapeworm

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