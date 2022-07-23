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Ch. 25 - Pathogenic RNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 25 - Pathogenic RNA VirusesProblem 8
Chapter 25, Problem 8

Koplik’s spots are oral lesions associated with __________.


a. mumps
b. measles
c. flu
d. colds

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1
Understand that Koplik's spots are small, white lesions found inside the mouth, specifically on the buccal mucosa (the inner lining of the cheeks).
Recall that Koplik's spots are a classic diagnostic sign in a particular viral infection, which helps differentiate it from other diseases with similar symptoms.
Review the list of diseases provided: mumps, measles, flu, and colds, and consider which one is known for causing Koplik's spots.
Recognize that Koplik's spots are pathognomonic (specifically indicative) of measles, a highly contagious viral disease characterized by a rash and respiratory symptoms.
Conclude that the correct association is between Koplik's spots and measles, making option (b) the correct choice.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Koplik’s Spots

Koplik’s spots are small, white lesions with a red base that appear inside the mouth, typically on the inner cheeks. They are considered a diagnostic sign appearing early in the course of certain viral infections, helping clinicians identify the disease before the full rash develops.
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Measles Virus

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection caused by the measles virus, characterized by symptoms such as high fever, cough, runny nose, and a distinctive rash. Koplik’s spots are a hallmark symptom of measles, appearing 1-2 days before the skin rash.
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Differential Diagnosis of Viral Infections

Differentiating viral infections like mumps, flu, colds, and measles relies on recognizing unique clinical signs and symptoms. Koplik’s spots specifically indicate measles, distinguishing it from other viral illnesses that do not present with these oral lesions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Polio and smallpox have been eliminated as natural threats to human health in the United States. (Some risk from bioterrorism remains.) You have considered the features of these diseases that allowed them to be eliminated. From your studies of other viruses, what other viral diseases are candidates for elimination? Why hasn’t AIDS been eliminated?

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Textbook Question

If mosquitoes were eradicated from an area, which of the following diseases would be most affected?


a. Mumps

b. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome

c. Hepatitis E

d. Breakbone fever

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Textbook Question

Translate the following identification label on a vial of influenzavirus: B/Kuwait (H1N3).

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Textbook Question

A horror movie portrays victims of biological warfare with uncontrolled bleeding from the eyes, mouth, nose, ears, and anus. What actual virus causes these symptoms?


a. Ebola virus

b. Bunyavirus

c. Hantavirus

d. Human immunodeficiency virus

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Textbook Question

Several laboratory tests are used to identify viruses. From your study of this chapter alone, which tests would you surmise are the most common?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is an accurate statement concerning zoonoses?

a. They are animal diseases that spread to humans.

b. They are diseases specifically transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks.

c. They are mucus-borne viruses, which are transmitted in the droplets of moisture in a sneeze or cough.

d. They are diseases that can be transmitted from humans to an animal population.

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