Polio and smallpox have been eliminated as natural threats to human health in the United States. (Some risk from bioterrorism remains.) You have considered the features of these diseases that allowed them to be eliminated. From your studies of other viruses, what other viral diseases are candidates for elimination? Why hasn’t AIDS been eliminated?
Koplik’s spots are oral lesions associated with __________.
a. mumps
b. measles
c. flu
d. colds
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Key Concepts
Koplik’s Spots
Measles Virus
Differential Diagnosis of Viral Infections
If mosquitoes were eradicated from an area, which of the following diseases would be most affected?
a. Mumps
b. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome
c. Hepatitis E
d. Breakbone fever
Translate the following identification label on a vial of influenzavirus: B/Kuwait (H1N3).
A horror movie portrays victims of biological warfare with uncontrolled bleeding from the eyes, mouth, nose, ears, and anus. What actual virus causes these symptoms?
a. Ebola virus
b. Bunyavirus
c. Hantavirus
d. Human immunodeficiency virus
Several laboratory tests are used to identify viruses. From your study of this chapter alone, which tests would you surmise are the most common?
Which of the following is an accurate statement concerning zoonoses?
a. They are animal diseases that spread to humans.
b. They are diseases specifically transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks.
c. They are mucus-borne viruses, which are transmitted in the droplets of moisture in a sneeze or cough.
d. They are diseases that can be transmitted from humans to an animal population.