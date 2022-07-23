Skip to main content
Ch. 25 - Pathogenic RNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 25 - Pathogenic RNA VirusesProblem 6
Chapter 25, Problem 6

Negri bodies are associated with which of the following?


a. Marburg virus
b. Hantavirus
c. Coltivirus
d. Rabies virus

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what Negri bodies are. Negri bodies are cytoplasmic inclusion bodies found in certain infected cells, specifically neurons, and are considered pathognomonic for a particular viral infection.
Step 2: Recall the viruses listed in the options and their characteristics: Marburg virus causes hemorrhagic fever, Hantavirus is associated with pulmonary syndrome, Coltivirus causes Colorado tick fever, and Rabies virus causes rabies with neurological symptoms.
Step 3: Identify which virus is known to produce Negri bodies. Negri bodies are characteristic of the Rabies virus infection and are used as a diagnostic marker in brain tissue samples.
Step 4: Confirm that Negri bodies are not associated with Marburg virus, Hantavirus, or Coltivirus, as these viruses do not produce such inclusion bodies.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct association of Negri bodies is with the Rabies virus.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Negri Bodies

Negri bodies are distinctive cytoplasmic inclusion bodies found in nerve cells infected by the rabies virus. They serve as a diagnostic hallmark in histopathology for rabies infection, appearing as eosinophilic, round or oval structures within neurons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:28
Structure of Gram-Positive Basal Body

Rabies Virus

Rabies virus is a neurotropic virus from the Lyssavirus genus that causes fatal encephalitis in mammals. It travels through peripheral nerves to the central nervous system, where it induces characteristic pathological changes including the formation of Negri bodies.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:33
Introduction to Animal Virus Infections

Viral Inclusion Bodies

Viral inclusion bodies are aggregates of viral particles or altered host cell components visible under a microscope during infection. They help identify specific viral infections, as different viruses produce unique inclusion bodies in infected cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:20
Cell Inclusions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Support or refute the following statement: “Rubeola is common and of little concern as a childhood disease.”

1080
views
Textbook Question

Polio and smallpox have been eliminated as natural threats to human health in the United States. (Some risk from bioterrorism remains.) You have considered the features of these diseases that allowed them to be eliminated. From your studies of other viruses, what other viral diseases are candidates for elimination? Why hasn’t AIDS been eliminated?

1323
views
Textbook Question

Consider the viruses you studied in this chapter. Which three would you rank as the deadliest?

984
views
Textbook Question

True/False

_____ A typical host for a togavirus is a horse.

1075
views
Textbook Question

If mosquitoes were eradicated from an area, which of the following diseases would be most affected?


a. Mumps

b. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome

c. Hepatitis E

d. Breakbone fever

1097
views
Textbook Question

Translate the following identification label on a vial of influenzavirus: B/Kuwait (H1N3).

1262
views