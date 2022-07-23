Support or refute the following statement: “Rubeola is common and of little concern as a childhood disease.”
Ch. 25 - Pathogenic RNA Viruses
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 25, Problem 7
If mosquitoes were eradicated from an area, which of the following diseases would be most affected?
a. Mumps
b. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome
c. Hepatitis E
d. Breakbone fever
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1
Identify the mode of transmission for each disease listed in the options.
Recall that mosquitoes are vectors for certain diseases, meaning they transmit the pathogen from one host to another.
Understand that Mumps is a viral infection spread primarily through respiratory droplets, not by mosquitoes.
Recognize that Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is transmitted through contact with rodent droppings, not mosquitoes.
Know that Breakbone fever, also known as Dengue fever, is transmitted by mosquitoes, specifically the Aedes species, so its incidence would be most affected if mosquitoes were eradicated.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vector-borne Diseases
Vector-borne diseases are illnesses caused by pathogens transmitted to humans through vectors like mosquitoes, ticks, or fleas. Understanding which diseases rely on mosquitoes for transmission is crucial to predict the impact of mosquito eradication.
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Disease Transmission Modes
Different diseases spread through various modes such as direct contact, airborne droplets, or vectors. Identifying the transmission mode helps determine which diseases would decline if a vector, like mosquitoes, is removed.
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Breakbone Fever (Dengue Fever)
Breakbone fever, also known as dengue fever, is a viral disease transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes. It causes severe joint and muscle pain, and its incidence would significantly decrease if mosquitoes were eradicated.
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Polio and smallpox have been eliminated as natural threats to human health in the United States. (Some risk from bioterrorism remains.) You have considered the features of these diseases that allowed them to be eliminated. From your studies of other viruses, what other viral diseases are candidates for elimination? Why hasn’t AIDS been eliminated?
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Textbook Question
Koplik’s spots are oral lesions associated with __________.
a. mumps
b. measles
c. flu
d. colds
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_____ A typical host for a togavirus is a horse.
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Translate the following identification label on a vial of influenzavirus: B/Kuwait (H1N3).
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Negri bodies are associated with which of the following?
a. Marburg virus
b. Hantavirus
c. Coltivirus
d. Rabies virus
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