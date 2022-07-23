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Ch. 25 - Pathogenic RNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 25 - Pathogenic RNA VirusesProblem 7
Chapter 25, Problem 7

If mosquitoes were eradicated from an area, which of the following diseases would be most affected?


a. Mumps
b. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome
c. Hepatitis E
d. Breakbone fever

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the mode of transmission for each disease listed in the options.
Recall that mosquitoes are vectors for certain diseases, meaning they transmit the pathogen from one host to another.
Understand that Mumps is a viral infection spread primarily through respiratory droplets, not by mosquitoes.
Recognize that Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is transmitted through contact with rodent droppings, not mosquitoes.
Know that Breakbone fever, also known as Dengue fever, is transmitted by mosquitoes, specifically the Aedes species, so its incidence would be most affected if mosquitoes were eradicated.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector-borne Diseases

Vector-borne diseases are illnesses caused by pathogens transmitted to humans through vectors like mosquitoes, ticks, or fleas. Understanding which diseases rely on mosquitoes for transmission is crucial to predict the impact of mosquito eradication.
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Disease Transmission Modes

Different diseases spread through various modes such as direct contact, airborne droplets, or vectors. Identifying the transmission mode helps determine which diseases would decline if a vector, like mosquitoes, is removed.
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Breakbone Fever (Dengue Fever)

Breakbone fever, also known as dengue fever, is a viral disease transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes. It causes severe joint and muscle pain, and its incidence would significantly decrease if mosquitoes were eradicated.
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Fever
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Support or refute the following statement: “Rubeola is common and of little concern as a childhood disease.”

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Textbook Question

Polio and smallpox have been eliminated as natural threats to human health in the United States. (Some risk from bioterrorism remains.) You have considered the features of these diseases that allowed them to be eliminated. From your studies of other viruses, what other viral diseases are candidates for elimination? Why hasn’t AIDS been eliminated?

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Textbook Question

Koplik’s spots are oral lesions associated with __________.


a. mumps

b. measles

c. flu

d. colds

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Textbook Question

True/False

_____ A typical host for a togavirus is a horse.

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Textbook Question

Translate the following identification label on a vial of influenzavirus: B/Kuwait (H1N3).

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Textbook Question

Negri bodies are associated with which of the following?


a. Marburg virus

b. Hantavirus

c. Coltivirus

d. Rabies virus

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