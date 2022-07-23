Support or refute the following statement: “Rubeola is common and of little concern as a childhood disease.”
Translate the following identification label on a vial of influenzavirus: B/Kuwait (H1N3).
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Key Concepts
Influenza Virus Classification
Hemagglutinin (H) and Neuraminidase (N) Subtypes
Virus Strain Naming Conventions
Polio and smallpox have been eliminated as natural threats to human health in the United States. (Some risk from bioterrorism remains.) You have considered the features of these diseases that allowed them to be eliminated. From your studies of other viruses, what other viral diseases are candidates for elimination? Why hasn’t AIDS been eliminated?
Koplik’s spots are oral lesions associated with __________.
a. mumps
b. measles
c. flu
d. colds
If mosquitoes were eradicated from an area, which of the following diseases would be most affected?
a. Mumps
b. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome
c. Hepatitis E
d. Breakbone fever
Several laboratory tests are used to identify viruses. From your study of this chapter alone, which tests would you surmise are the most common?
Negri bodies are associated with which of the following?
a. Marburg virus
b. Hantavirus
c. Coltivirus
d. Rabies virus