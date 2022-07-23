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Ch. 25 - Pathogenic RNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 25 - Pathogenic RNA VirusesProblem 7
Chapter 25, Problem 7

Translate the following identification label on a vial of influenzavirus: B/Kuwait (H1N3).

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Identify the type of influenza virus based on the letter at the beginning of the label. The letter 'B' indicates that this virus belongs to the Influenza B virus group, which primarily infects humans and is distinct from Influenza A and C viruses.
Recognize the geographic origin of the virus strain, which is indicated by 'Kuwait'. This tells us where the virus was first isolated or identified.
Understand the subtype notation in parentheses. For Influenza B viruses, the hemagglutinin (H) and neuraminidase (N) designations are less commonly used than for Influenza A, but here 'H1N3' specifies the types of surface glycoproteins hemagglutinin (H1) and neuraminidase (N3) present on the virus.
Combine the information: The label 'B/Kuwait (H1N3)' means this is an Influenza B virus strain isolated in Kuwait, characterized by hemagglutinin type 1 and neuraminidase type 3.
Summarize the identification: This label provides the virus type (B), the location of isolation (Kuwait), and the specific surface protein subtypes (H1N3), which are important for understanding the virus's antigenic properties and for vaccine formulation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Influenza Virus Classification

Influenza viruses are classified into types A, B, and C based on their core proteins. Type B viruses primarily infect humans and are less variable than type A. The label 'B' indicates the virus belongs to influenza type B, which is important for understanding its epidemiology and vaccine design.
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Hemagglutinin (H) and Neuraminidase (N) Subtypes

Influenza A viruses are subtyped based on surface proteins hemagglutinin (H) and neuraminidase (N), which determine virus infectivity and immune response. The notation H1N3 refers to specific variants of these proteins, but for influenza B, these subtypes are not typically used, indicating a possible labeling inconsistency or special strain.
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Virus Strain Naming Conventions

Influenza virus strains are named by type, geographic origin, and year of isolation, sometimes including subtype. 'B/Kuwait (H1N3)' indicates a type B virus isolated in Kuwait, with H1N3 suggesting specific surface proteins. Understanding this helps identify the virus's origin and antigenic properties for diagnosis and vaccine formulation.
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Support or refute the following statement: “Rubeola is common and of little concern as a childhood disease.”

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Negri bodies are associated with which of the following?


a. Marburg virus

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