Koplik’s spots are oral lesions associated with __________.
a. mumps
b. measles
c. flu
d. colds
Koplik’s spots are oral lesions associated with __________.
a. mumps
b. measles
c. flu
d. colds
If mosquitoes were eradicated from an area, which of the following diseases would be most affected?
a. Mumps
b. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome
c. Hepatitis E
d. Breakbone fever
Translate the following identification label on a vial of influenzavirus: B/Kuwait (H1N3).
Several laboratory tests are used to identify viruses. From your study of this chapter alone, which tests would you surmise are the most common?
Which of the following is an accurate statement concerning zoonoses?
a. They are animal diseases that spread to humans.
b. They are diseases specifically transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks.
c. They are mucus-borne viruses, which are transmitted in the droplets of moisture in a sneeze or cough.
d. They are diseases that can be transmitted from humans to an animal population.
Negri bodies are associated with which of the following?
a. Marburg virus
b. Hantavirus
c. Coltivirus
d. Rabies virus