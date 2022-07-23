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Ch. 25 - Pathogenic RNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 25 - Pathogenic RNA VirusesProblem 8
Chapter 25, Problem 8

Polio and smallpox have been eliminated as natural threats to human health in the United States. (Some risk from bioterrorism remains.) You have considered the features of these diseases that allowed them to be eliminated. From your studies of other viruses, what other viral diseases are candidates for elimination? Why hasn’t AIDS been eliminated?

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Identify the key features that allowed polio and smallpox to be eliminated, such as having no non-human reservoirs, effective vaccines, and clear symptoms that facilitate diagnosis and containment.
Apply these criteria to other viral diseases to determine which are candidates for elimination. For example, diseases with effective vaccines, no animal reservoirs, and clear transmission pathways are good candidates.
Consider diseases like measles or rubella, which have effective vaccines and no animal reservoirs, making them potential candidates for elimination.
Analyze why AIDS (caused by HIV) has not been eliminated by examining factors such as the lack of an effective vaccine, the presence of a long asymptomatic period, and the virus's ability to integrate into host DNA, making it difficult to eradicate.
Summarize that elimination depends on biological, epidemiological, and social factors, including vaccine availability, transmission dynamics, and public health infrastructure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Criteria for Viral Disease Elimination

Elimination of viral diseases requires factors like an effective vaccine, no animal reservoirs, clear symptoms for diagnosis, and limited modes of transmission. Diseases like smallpox and polio met these criteria, enabling targeted vaccination and surveillance to interrupt transmission.
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Challenges in Eliminating HIV/AIDS

HIV/AIDS remains uneliminated due to the absence of a fully effective vaccine, its long asymptomatic period, high mutation rate, and multiple transmission routes. Additionally, HIV integrates into host DNA, making eradication from infected individuals difficult.
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Potential Candidates for Viral Disease Elimination

Other viral diseases suitable for elimination include measles and rubella, which have effective vaccines and no animal reservoirs. Their transmission can be interrupted through widespread immunization and surveillance, similar to polio and smallpox.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Koplik’s spots are oral lesions associated with __________.


a. mumps

b. measles

c. flu

d. colds

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Textbook Question

If mosquitoes were eradicated from an area, which of the following diseases would be most affected?


a. Mumps

b. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome

c. Hepatitis E

d. Breakbone fever

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Textbook Question

Translate the following identification label on a vial of influenzavirus: B/Kuwait (H1N3).

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Textbook Question

Several laboratory tests are used to identify viruses. From your study of this chapter alone, which tests would you surmise are the most common?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is an accurate statement concerning zoonoses?

a. They are animal diseases that spread to humans.

b. They are diseases specifically transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks.

c. They are mucus-borne viruses, which are transmitted in the droplets of moisture in a sneeze or cough.

d. They are diseases that can be transmitted from humans to an animal population.

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Textbook Question

Negri bodies are associated with which of the following?


a. Marburg virus

b. Hantavirus

c. Coltivirus

d. Rabies virus

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