Which of the following would be the best growth medium to use for industrial fermentations?
a. Corn
b. Synthetic medium made by hand
c. Whey from cheese production
d. Brewing mash
Which of the following would be the best growth medium to use for industrial fermentations?
a. Corn
b. Synthetic medium made by hand
c. Whey from cheese production
d. Brewing mash
Which of the following lists foods in order, from perishable to nonperishable?
a. Dried pasta, cheese, fruit, uncooked ground beef
b. Dried pasta, fruit, uncooked ground beef, cheese
c. Uncooked ground beef, fruit, cheese, dried pasta
d. Uncooked ground beef, fruit, dried pasta, cheese
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______ Methane is a gas produced by microbial metabolism that can be used directly as a fuel source.
Biodegradable plastics can be made from which of the following microbial metabolites?
a. Sludge
b. PHB
c. BOD
d. Alum
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______Pasteurization kills mesophilic microorganisms except endospore formers.
The two types of industrial fermentation equipment are designed for ________ production or ________ production.