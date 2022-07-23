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Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 26 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 4
Chapter 26, Problem 4

Potable water is allowed to have ________coliforms per 100 ml of water tested.

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1
Understand that coliform bacteria are used as indicator organisms to assess the microbial quality of potable (drinking) water, as their presence suggests possible contamination by fecal matter.
Recall that regulatory standards for potable water set a maximum allowable limit for coliform bacteria to ensure safety and prevent waterborne diseases.
Identify that the standard for potable water typically requires zero coliform bacteria per 100 ml sample, meaning no coliforms should be detected in a 100 ml water sample.
Recognize that this zero-tolerance standard helps ensure that the water is free from fecal contamination and safe for human consumption.
Summarize that the allowable number of coliforms per 100 ml of potable water is zero, reflecting strict microbiological safety standards.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coliform Bacteria

Coliforms are a group of Gram-negative, rod-shaped bacteria commonly found in the environment, including soil and water, and in the intestines of warm-blooded animals. They are used as indicator organisms to assess the microbial quality of water because their presence suggests possible contamination by fecal matter and potential pathogens.
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Water Quality Standards for Potable Water

Potable water standards define acceptable limits for microbial contamination to ensure safety for human consumption. Regulatory agencies, such as the EPA or WHO, set maximum allowable levels of indicator organisms like coliforms, often requiring zero coliforms per 100 ml to minimize health risks from waterborne diseases.
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Indicator Organisms in Water Testing

Indicator organisms, such as total coliforms and fecal coliforms, are used in water testing to detect contamination because they are easier to identify than specific pathogens. Their presence indicates potential fecal pollution and the possible presence of harmful microorganisms, guiding water treatment and safety assessments.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following would be the best growth medium to use for industrial fermentations?

a. Corn

b. Synthetic medium made by hand

c. Whey from cheese production

d. Brewing mash

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Which of the following lists foods in order, from perishable to nonperishable?

a. Dried pasta, cheese, fruit, uncooked ground beef

b. Dried pasta, fruit, uncooked ground beef, cheese

c. Uncooked ground beef, fruit, cheese, dried pasta

d. Uncooked ground beef, fruit, dried pasta, cheese

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Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.

_______ Methane is a gas produced by microbial metabolism that can be used directly as a fuel source.

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Biodegradable plastics can be made from which of the following microbial metabolites?

a. Sludge

b. PHB

c. BOD

d. Alum

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Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.

_______Pasteurization kills mesophilic microorganisms except endospore formers.

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The two types of industrial fermentation equipment are designed for ________ production or ________ production.

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