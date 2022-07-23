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Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 26 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 3
Chapter 26, Problem 3

Which of the following lists foods in order, from perishable to nonperishable?
a. Dried pasta, cheese, fruit, uncooked ground beef
b. Dried pasta, fruit, uncooked ground beef, cheese
c. Uncooked ground beef, fruit, cheese, dried pasta
d. Uncooked ground beef, fruit, dried pasta, cheese

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the terms 'perishable' and 'nonperishable'. Perishable foods spoil quickly and require refrigeration or special storage, while nonperishable foods have a long shelf life and can be stored at room temperature.
Step 2: Identify the perishability of each food item in the options: uncooked ground beef is highly perishable, fruit is moderately perishable, cheese is less perishable but still requires refrigeration, and dried pasta is nonperishable.
Step 3: Arrange the foods from most perishable to least perishable based on their typical storage requirements and spoilage rates: uncooked ground beef (most perishable), fruit, cheese, dried pasta (least perishable).
Step 4: Compare this order to each option provided to find which list matches the correct sequence from perishable to nonperishable.
Step 5: Select the option that correctly orders the foods as uncooked ground beef, fruit, cheese, dried pasta.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Food Perishability

Food perishability refers to how quickly a food item spoils or becomes unsafe to eat. Perishable foods, like raw meat and fresh fruit, spoil rapidly due to microbial growth and enzymatic activity, while nonperishable foods, such as dried pasta, have low moisture content and can be stored for long periods without spoiling.
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Microbial Growth and Spoilage

Microbial growth is a primary cause of food spoilage, especially in perishable foods. Bacteria, molds, and yeasts thrive in moist, nutrient-rich environments like meat and dairy, accelerating spoilage. Dry foods inhibit microbial growth due to low water activity, making them more shelf-stable.
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Food Preservation Methods

Food preservation techniques, such as drying, refrigeration, and fermentation, extend shelf life by slowing microbial growth or enzymatic reactions. For example, drying pasta removes moisture, making it nonperishable, while cheese is semi-perishable due to partial preservation by fermentation and aging.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Potable water is allowed to have ________coliforms per 100 ml of water tested.

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Textbook Question

Commercially produced beers and wines are usually fermented with the aid of _______.

a. Naturally occurring bacteria

b. Naturally occurring yeast

c. Specific cultured bacteria

d. Specific cultured yeast

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Textbook Question

Label the steps in the wine-making process.

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Textbook Question

Leaving foods out at room temperature ________the likelihood of food spoilage.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.

_______Pasteurization kills mesophilic microorganisms except endospore formers.

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Textbook Question

The two types of industrial fermentation equipment are designed for ________ production or ________ production.

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