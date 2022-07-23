Textbook Question
Potable water is allowed to have ________coliforms per 100 ml of water tested.
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Potable water is allowed to have ________coliforms per 100 ml of water tested.
Commercially produced beers and wines are usually fermented with the aid of _______.
a. Naturally occurring bacteria
b. Naturally occurring yeast
c. Specific cultured bacteria
d. Specific cultured yeast
Label the steps in the wine-making process.
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Leaving foods out at room temperature ________the likelihood of food spoilage.
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______Pasteurization kills mesophilic microorganisms except endospore formers.
The two types of industrial fermentation equipment are designed for ________ production or ________ production.