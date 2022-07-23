Which of the following would be the best growth medium to use for industrial fermentations?
a. Corn
b. Synthetic medium made by hand
c. Whey from cheese production
d. Brewing mash
Which of the following would be the best growth medium to use for industrial fermentations?
a. Corn
b. Synthetic medium made by hand
c. Whey from cheese production
d. Brewing mash
Potable water is allowed to have ________coliforms per 100 ml of water tested.
Label the steps in the wine-making process.
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Leaving foods out at room temperature ________the likelihood of food spoilage.
Which of the following lists foods in order, from perishable to nonperishable?
a. Dried pasta, cheese, fruit, uncooked ground beef
b. Dried pasta, fruit, uncooked ground beef, cheese
c. Uncooked ground beef, fruit, cheese, dried pasta
d. Uncooked ground beef, fruit, dried pasta, cheese
The two types of industrial fermentation equipment are designed for ________ production or ________ production.