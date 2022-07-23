Textbook Question
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.
_____ Abyssal organisms are found near shores of oceans.
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Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.
_____ Abyssal organisms are found near shores of oceans.
Biogeochemical cycling involves three primary steps: _____, _____ , and _____.
Organisms typically make use of phosphorus in the form of _____.
Most chemical elements exist in the environment as:
a. Usable forms in soil and rock
b. Usable forms in water
c. Unusable forms in soil and rock
d. Unusable forms in water
In the environment, nutrients are generally:
a. Limiting
b. Present in excess
c. Stable
d. Artificially induced
Nitrogen exists primarily as _____ in the environment.