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Ch. 27 - Microbial Ecology and Microbiomes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 27 - Microbial Ecology and MicrobiomesProblem 3
Chapter 27, Problem 3

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.
_____ Aquatic microorganisms are more prevalent near the surface than at the bottom of waterways.

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1
Understand the context: The question is about the distribution of aquatic microorganisms in a water body, specifically comparing their prevalence near the surface versus the bottom.
Recall that light availability is a key factor influencing the distribution of many aquatic microorganisms, especially photosynthetic ones like algae and cyanobacteria.
Consider that near the surface, sunlight penetrates the water, enabling photosynthesis, which supports the growth and abundance of these microorganisms.
Recognize that at the bottom of waterways, light is limited or absent, which reduces the prevalence of photosynthetic microorganisms, although some non-photosynthetic microbes may still be present.
Conclude that the blank is best filled with a term describing microorganisms that thrive in light-rich environments near the surface, such as 'Phototrophic' or 'Photosynthetic' aquatic microorganisms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Light Penetration in Aquatic Environments

Light penetration decreases with water depth, limiting photosynthesis to upper layers. This supports higher populations of photosynthetic microorganisms near the surface, where sunlight is available for energy production.
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Introduction to Light Microscopy

Oxygen Availability

Oxygen levels are generally higher near the water surface due to diffusion from the atmosphere and photosynthetic activity. Many aquatic microorganisms require oxygen, making surface waters more hospitable than deeper, often anoxic zones.
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Nutrient Distribution and Microbial Ecology

Nutrients tend to be more abundant or accessible near the surface due to organic matter input and mixing. This nutrient availability supports greater microbial growth and diversity compared to the nutrient-poor bottom layers.
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