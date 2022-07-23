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Ch. 27 - Microbial Ecology and Microbiomes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 27 - Microbial Ecology and MicrobiomesProblem 3
Chapter 27, Problem 3

In the environment, nutrients are generally:
a. Limiting
b. Present in excess
c. Stable
d. Artificially induced

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of nutrient availability in natural environments, which is a key concept in microbiology related to microbial growth and ecology.
Recall that in most natural environments, nutrients are not abundant but rather scarce, which limits the growth of microorganisms.
Recognize that the term 'limiting' refers to a nutrient that is in the shortest supply relative to the needs of organisms, thus controlling the growth rate.
Evaluate each option: 'limiting' means nutrients restrict growth; 'present in excess' means nutrients are abundant; 'stable' means nutrients do not change much; 'artificially induced' means nutrients are added by humans.
Conclude that the correct understanding is that nutrients in the environment are generally 'limiting' because they are often in short supply, restricting microbial growth.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nutrient Limitation in Natural Environments

In most natural ecosystems, nutrients are limited because they are consumed by organisms faster than they are replenished. This limitation controls microbial growth and population dynamics, making nutrients a key factor in ecological balance.
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Nutrient Availability and Microbial Growth

Microbial growth depends on the availability of essential nutrients like carbon, nitrogen, and phosphorus. When these nutrients are scarce or limiting, microbial activity slows down, affecting ecosystem processes such as decomposition and nutrient cycling.
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Environmental Stability of Nutrients

Nutrient levels in the environment are rarely stable; they fluctuate due to biological uptake, environmental changes, and physical processes. This variability influences microbial adaptation and survival strategies in different habitats.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

When examining the microbiome of the human intestine, you would expect to find how many bacterial species present?

a. One

b. Three

c. Hundreds

d. Thousands

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.

_____ Abyssal organisms are found near shores of oceans.

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Textbook Question

Biogeochemical cycling involves three primary steps: _____, _____ , and _____.

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Textbook Question

Organisms typically make use of phosphorus in the form of _____.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.

_____ Aquatic microorganisms are more prevalent near the surface than at the bottom of waterways.

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Textbook Question

Nitrogen exists primarily as _____ in the environment.

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