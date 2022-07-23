When examining the microbiome of the human intestine, you would expect to find how many bacterial species present?
a. One
b. Three
c. Hundreds
d. Thousands
When examining the microbiome of the human intestine, you would expect to find how many bacterial species present?
a. One
b. Three
c. Hundreds
d. Thousands
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.
_____ Abyssal organisms are found near shores of oceans.
Biogeochemical cycling involves three primary steps: _____, _____ , and _____.
Organisms typically make use of phosphorus in the form of _____.
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.
_____ Aquatic microorganisms are more prevalent near the surface than at the bottom of waterways.
Nitrogen exists primarily as _____ in the environment.