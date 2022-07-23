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Chapter 4, Problem 5

Cationic chromophores such as methylene blue ionically bond to _______(positively/negatively) charged chemicals such as DNA and proteins.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Understand the nature of cationic chromophores: 'Cationic' means the molecule carries a positive charge. Recall that opposite charges attract, so positively charged molecules will bind to negatively charged molecules. View full solution Identify the charge of DNA and proteins: DNA has a negatively charged phosphate backbone, and many proteins have negatively charged side chains. Conclude that cationic chromophores like methylene blue bind ionically to negatively charged chemicals such as DNA and proteins. Therefore, the blank should be filled with 'negatively' to indicate the charge of the chemicals methylene blue binds to.

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