Textbook Question
Put the following substances in the order they are used in a Gram stain:
Counterstain
Decolorizing agent
Mordant
Primary stain
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Put the following substances in the order they are used in a Gram stain:
Counterstain
Decolorizing agent
Mordant
Primary stain
________ refers to differences in intensity between two objects.
Give three characteristics of a “specific epithet.”
Curved glass lenses _______light.
a. Refract
b. Bend
c. Magnify
d. Both a and b
Why is Latin used in taxonomic nomenclature?
Which of the following factors is important in making an image appear larger?
a. Thickness of the lens
b. Curvature of the lens
c. Speed of the light passing through the lens
d. All of the above