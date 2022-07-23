Why is Latin used in taxonomic nomenclature?

Textbook Question
Cationic chromophores such as methylene blue ionically bond to _______(positively/negatively) charged chemicals such as DNA and proteins.
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Cationic chromophores such as methylene blue ionically bond to _______(positively/negatively) charged chemicals such as DNA and proteins.
________ refers to differences in intensity between two objects.
Give three characteristics of a “specific epithet.”
Curved glass lenses _______light.
a. Refract
b. Bend
c. Magnify
d. Both a and b
Which of the following factors is important in making an image appear larger?
a. Thickness of the lens
b. Curvature of the lens
c. Speed of the light passing through the lens
d. All of the above
Which of the following is different between light microscopy and transmission electron microscopy?
a. Magnification
b. Resolution
c. Wavelengths
d. All of the above