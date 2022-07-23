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Chapter 4, Problem 5

Why is Latin used in taxonomic nomenclature?

Verified step by step guidance 1 Understand that taxonomic nomenclature is the system used to name and classify living organisms in a standardized way. Recognize that Latin is a 'dead' language, meaning it is no longer changing or evolving, which provides stability and consistency in naming. View full solution Note that Latin was historically the language of science and scholarship in Europe, making it a common and neutral choice for scientists from different countries. Realize that using Latin allows scientists worldwide to communicate clearly and avoid confusion caused by local or common names. Conclude that Latin's use in taxonomy ensures universal understanding and permanence of scientific names across different languages and regions.

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