Superoxide dismutase:
a. Causes hydrogen peroxide to become toxic
b. Detoxifies superoxide radicals
c. Neutralizes singlet oxygen
d. Is missing in aerobes
Superoxide dismutase:
a. Causes hydrogen peroxide to become toxic
b. Detoxifies superoxide radicals
c. Neutralizes singlet oxygen
d. Is missing in aerobes
Describe the type of hemolysis shown by the pathogen Staphylococcus aureus pictured here.
A toxic form of oxygen,___________ oxygen, is molecular oxygen with electrons that have been boosted to a higher energy state.
The most reactive of the four toxic forms of oxygen is:
a. The hydroxyl radical
b. The peroxide anion
c. The superoxide radical
d. Singlet oxygen
“In the laboratory, a sterile inoculating loop is moved across the agar surface in a culture dish, thinning a sample and isolating individuals.” This statement describes which of the following?
a. Broth culture
b. Pour plate
c. Streak plate
d. Dilution plate
All cells recycle the essential element ___________ from amino acids and nucleotides.