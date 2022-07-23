Textbook Question
___________ are small organic molecules that are required in minute amounts for metabolism.
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___________ are small organic molecules that are required in minute amounts for metabolism.
Superoxide dismutase:
a. Causes hydrogen peroxide to become toxic
b. Detoxifies superoxide radicals
c. Neutralizes singlet oxygen
d. Is missing in aerobes
Why must media, vessels, and instruments be sterilized before they are used for microbiological procedures?
Why is agar used in microbiology?
All cells recycle the essential element ___________ from amino acids and nucleotides.
Explain quorum sensing, and describe how it is related to biofilm formation.