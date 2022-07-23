Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 4
Chapter 6, Problem 4

The most reactive of the four toxic forms of oxygen is:
a. The hydroxyl radical
b. The peroxide anion
c. The superoxide radical
d. Singlet oxygen

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the question is asking about the most reactive form among the four toxic oxygen species listed: hydroxyl radical, peroxide anion, superoxide radical, and singlet oxygen.
Step 2: Recall that reactive oxygen species (ROS) vary in their reactivity and potential to cause cellular damage. The hydroxyl radical (•OH) is known for its extremely high reactivity due to its unpaired electron and ability to react with almost any biomolecule.
Step 3: Compare the reactivity of each species: the peroxide anion (O2^2-) is less reactive, superoxide radical (O2•-) is moderately reactive, singlet oxygen (an excited form of oxygen) is reactive but generally less so than hydroxyl radical.
Step 4: Recognize that the hydroxyl radical is the most reactive because it can initiate rapid and indiscriminate damage to DNA, proteins, and lipids, making it the most toxic form of oxygen species.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, the hydroxyl radical is the most reactive toxic form of oxygen.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS)

Reactive Oxygen Species are highly reactive molecules containing oxygen that can damage cellular components. They include free radicals like superoxide and hydroxyl radicals, as well as non-radical species like peroxide and singlet oxygen. Understanding their reactivity helps explain their biological effects.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:43
Reactive Oxygen Species

Hydroxyl Radical

The hydroxyl radical (•OH) is an extremely reactive ROS formed by the reduction of hydrogen peroxide. It can damage DNA, proteins, and lipids rapidly due to its high reactivity and short lifespan, making it the most reactive among common toxic oxygen species.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Ozone

Superoxide Radical and Other ROS

The superoxide radical (O2•−) is a less reactive ROS produced during cellular respiration. Peroxide anion (O2^2−) and singlet oxygen are also reactive but generally less damaging than hydroxyl radicals. Differentiating their reactivity levels is key to understanding oxidative stress.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:15
2) Release of Inflammatory Mediators & Other Cytokines
Related Practice
Textbook Question

___________ are small organic molecules that are required in minute amounts for metabolism.

846
views
Textbook Question

Superoxide dismutase:

a. Causes hydrogen peroxide to become toxic

b. Detoxifies superoxide radicals

c. Neutralizes singlet oxygen

d. Is missing in aerobes

1257
views
Textbook Question

Why must media, vessels, and instruments be sterilized before they are used for microbiological procedures?

862
views
Textbook Question

Why is agar used in microbiology?

2282
views
Textbook Question

All cells recycle the essential element ___________ from amino acids and nucleotides.

775
views
Textbook Question

Explain quorum sensing, and describe how it is related to biofilm formation.

1905
views